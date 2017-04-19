Mac help and articles on older topics

Here is a listing of older articles about Mac and related matters, arranged by topic. Newer (El Capitan and Sierra) articles are detailed here.

Writing your own content-blocker for Safari 9 in El Capitan

1 – The basics

2 – Details

3 – But… Apple has changed the Safari developer scheme

4 – write, test, debug… (even in Yosemite)

5 – you’re on your own now, concluding hints and tips

 𝖶𝖠𝖳𝖢𝖧 (Apple Watch)

How the  𝖶𝖠𝖳𝖢𝖧 measures your heart rate

Expecting tips and florid gestures: tips for people-watching (tongue-in-cheek humour)

Watch power problem

Apple Watch power consumption

Watch software 1.0.1 – how to install the update

Watch: You’re not dead after all – is the heart rate monitor usable?

Apple needs a Chief Function Officer, not a Chief Design Officer – more about Watch limitations

Clothes at last: watchOS 2 unveiled

Security fixes in watchOS 2.0

Getting watchOS 2.0 to install

Apple Watch on borrowed time

Lost time: what to do when your Apple watch plays dead

Health, medical devices, and Apple

IoT and Smart device security

The need for standard IoT security testing

Smart and secure: choosing IoT devices which shouldn’t compromise your home 1 – principles

Smart and secure: choosing IoT devices which shouldn’t compromise your home 2 – operating systems and updates

Smart and secure: choosing IoT devices which shouldn’t compromise your home 3 – local and remote communications

Smart and secure: choosing IoT devices which shouldn’t compromise your home 4 – servers and apps

Smart and secure: choosing IoT devices which shouldn’t compromise your home 5 – smart universes surveyed

So would I buy or recommend a Nest or other smart device?

Five Catch-22s for IoT security

How CCTV cameras tried to break a large cloud service

IoT: not the cosy Nest that you expected

MouseJack, Mac, and lessons

Sweet talk and salutory reminders – how long will that service be supported for?

Servers with a smile – Apple’s server systems

1 – A/UX, 1988-1992

Apple, success, corporate market: words rarely seen in the same sentence

Going viral

Fame or doom – introduction to virality, its prediction and control

Observing events – what has been observed of intensely viral events

Making models – network, sigmoidal curve, and other models

If Twitter still seems all @#. to you… – a guide for beginners and experts alike

-14 – the things we did on Macs nearly 15 years ago, sheer nostalgia

Establishing a dial-up connection to your ISP

Maintaining Your Desktop

Manually Installing Part of Mac OS or an Extension

Installing Mac OS 9.1

An Application Tells Me That There Isn’t Enough Memory, what we did in Mac OS 8

The Genius of Mac: ResEdit and resources

RIP Demon: the Tenner a Month is finally spent

Q&A – hardware-related

Broken promise – a problem with a Promise Thunderbolt external RAID system

Yosemite printer support

Accessing your security cameras from a Mac

Spyder versus RAID – a clash of kernel extensions

How big for backups? – how big should a Time Machine backup drive be?

Dead Mac recovery – recovering files from a dead Mac

Frozen DVD – why does this DVD not play, but freeze?

Opaque optical drive – an optical drive stops working

Keyboard outage – when a keyboard dies after a power outage

Accessing Iomega Zip drives

Flashing Power light when starting an old Mac Pro up

FireWire, eSATA, or what?

Encrypt and destroy – problems with an encrypted USB memory stick

USB drawing too much power

The limits of memory – how much memory can you install in a Mac?

Wobbly drive – the importance of hard disks remaining stable

Breaking RAID

Dropping Internet connection and LCP

Router user name – what do you use when a router asks for your user name?

Fitting a pint drive into a quart Mac Pro – 2.5″ drive in Mac Pro

Wayback Mac LC 475 – getting a classic Mac working again

Dirty iMac – cleaning the display

iMac on the blink – is the graphics card dying?

FireWire draining power

Optimising additional memory

Restoring firmware after interrupted firmware update

Leaping mouse

No Delete key

Dead shared photo drive

How much free space on a hard disk?

Add memory, get panics

Replacing an ‘Angle-poise’ iMac

Disposing of a dead hard drive

Target optical drives

Using a 27″ iMac display

Dusting down – cleaning a dusty Mac

CD-R burn errors

Wild Trackpad – when your pointer goes crazy

Which workgroup file server?

Have I got a firewall?

Relocating to the country – broadband for the virtual office

Broken Boot Camp drive

Down the hub – sleep, USB hubs, and reconnection

All in a day? – why does it take a day to transfer files over a local network?

Hot Macs – keeping your computers cool

Self-drive – self-ejecting USB external drives

Thunderbolt for video capture

Flash failing memory? – can Flash break memory?

Connecting an old LCD display

New Broadband, no connection

Removable storage still in use

Replacing a MacBook hard drive

Drifting time – NTP problems

Mac CPU upgrades

Accessing the hard drive in a broken iMac

Can I trust modern external hard drives?

Lights on, no disk mounting

Either port in a storm – getting the most out of two Ethernet ports

Sharing USB printer

Coping with ADC on a Cinema Display

Remote control over the optical drive

Noisy conversion from cassette tape

How to stop USB memory stick use

Bitmap error and a doomed disk?

What to do with drives from an old Mac Pro

Stuck CD

Vanishing printer

Mixing audio inputs

Off-colour iMac display

Projection connection

Splendid isolation – can a Mac run without an Internet connection?

Finding a break in an Ethernet cable

Apple’s first laptop

Quiet in class – silencing Macs

Dead battery – how to stop a MacBook battery from dying

mini-CDs in slot-loading optical drives

Replacement logic board

Retina iMac

Drive failed to wake from sleep

Graphics problem after repair

Speaker buzz from audio interface

Scanning slides

Adobe CC on the road – choosing a refurb Mac for mobile use of Adobe CC

Who makes an iMac’s components?

Testing a Mac Pro

Mac mini as file server

Failed new hard disk?

Connecting wireless peripherals

Is this the right UPS?

Getting an old Canon Pixma printer to work

USB 2/3 autoconfigure confusion

New router freezes my old Mac

Faster memory upgrade?

Replacement router for BT Infinity

MiFi keeps dumping a Mac

Adjusting gamma for better projection display – dealing with pale output from a video projector

Swollen battery – in a MacBook

Extending WiFi range

Cable clutter

Printer picky on ports – a MacBook Pro which does strange things when a printer is connected to one USB port

Noisy fans in an iMac

Changing Time Capsules

Mac mini Server RAID

Converting Mini DisplayPort output

Print heads dead

Disadvantages of a MacBook Pro

Scanning photographic slides using a slide copier

Still needing a PowerPC

At the speed of a Thunderbolt – which is the fastest of them all?

Disk not ejected properly

A hot iMac

Dead optical drive

Xbox to iMac display

That hard disk is no more – it has joined the Norwegian Blue Parrot

Can I Skype?

Can I burn a CD-RW disk as an audio CD?

No manuals, and a worrying optical drive

Greyed out external drive – in Disk Utility

Buying a pair of hard drives

MacBook Pro display defects

Injured iPad

Bluetooth headphones

Replacing an Xserve

Starting beeps

Flying cursors

Deepest sleep – when sleep becomes shutdown

Connecting an iMac to HD TV

Adding WiFi to an old Mac Pro

I’d love the definition of a Retina display, but isn’t it slow?

Q&A – software

Why does (did) my update to Yosemite appear to hang?

Words of old – opening old Word documents

Why is my preference file corrupt?

How can I improve the PageRank of my website to get more visitors?

Why are my logs filling with these messages?

Safari crashes when opening

Why do I look like a boiled lobster on this blog? – the perils of images on web pages

Text file lockout – I cannot edit and save a text file

Please may I Trash this? – permissions problems with Trash

Why does this message crash Mail? – deleting a troublesome message

Help me access my PNG movies – when a file format is no longer supported in QuickLook

Why are my photos distorted? – stopping Mail from messing with embedded images

Who is using my address for spam? – dealing with email spoofing

Keeper not for keeps – removing MacKeeper

Will Photos import my iPhoto Library? – problems with Photos already

Hanging Contacts – how Contacts broke because of a Finder preference file problem

Mail’s Preferences won’t work – how to get preference settings to stick

How can I stop Mail embedding PDFs?

Which way for malware protection? – does removing Java reduce risk?

A standalone Mac Pro – networking problems

Who owns my old backups? – problems with permissions after a restore

Not all it Themes – missing Themes in iPhoto, and Themes in Photos

Blue dots of dictation – Enhancing speech-to-text

Migration route – setting up a new Mac from your old one

Locking a folder – how can you password-protect a folder?

Custom Contacts – a more sophisticated address book

Backing up iPhoto and Photos Libraries

Time Machine error 28 – what it means and how to fix it

A dictionary of placenames

Disabled key

Pointless purges – managing memory and performance

Lost keychain

Spelling colour correctly – in Pages old and new

Trashing a backup

Invalid volume/directory counts – reported by Disk Utility

Folder timestamps and journalling

Locking keychain – which keeps locking itself again

Batch printing to PDF

Unicode in spades – how to use symbols for suits easily

Fitting a pint drive into a quart Mac Pro – and spreading Time Machine backups over multiple volumes

Mayhem in Mission Control

49 MB of .msg files – how to view them

Scammed or safe? – what to do when you visit a hijacked website

Mean on mail – do you need your own mail server?

Nailing down the Desktop – how to stop users changing their Desktop pictures

Insecure Startup Item

Opening PageMaker documents

Security of encryption

Sanskrit Pages – font support for unusual Unicode characters

Unreadable Pages – how to open Pages docs which the app cannot

iTunes play once and stop

Archiving mail

Pages + Finale = Opera

Running specialist Windows apps

Finder grown old – the weirdest bug ever

Scripting Mail to send Out of Office responses

Managing colour profiles

Scanning paint colour charts

Turning Spotlight off

Permission for migration

Crashing Dock

Changing Finder’s sort order

Using Google Advanced Search

Compressing a huge PDF

Tuning Desktop appearance

Flawed room service – problems with hotel ‘free’ WiFi

Translation aids for OS X

Support for Celtic and other languages in OS X

Remote sharing and IP addresses

Storing libraries off the boot disk

Strip for speed? – accelerating OS X for movie editing

Deleting without Trash

Malmigration – when iTunes libraries fail to make it across

Musical quiz – tools to produce one using a Mac

Flash back to the past – opening old Macromedia Director files

Finder queries – when Finder window tools become question marks

Spinning beachballs

Opening old iMovie docs

Messages when repairing permissions

BSc (Mac) – finding which universities support Mac training

Pregnant pause when printing

Tracking location and mobile data costs

Replacing a broken Mail app

Lost addresses in Mail after migration

WordPress or Dreamweaver?

Which writing tool?

Is Apple Lossless audio compression perfect?

How should I deal with DNS failures?

Missing network connection

Which font to help the dyslexic?

Should I trust this email?

Apps quit as soon as they open

Ghost in the Time Machine

Missed travel connections – DHCP problems in hotel WiFi

Not a sudoer – can a non-admin user account use sudo to gain root privileges?

Thinning a Time Machine backup

Fragmented old PDF – problems copying from an old PDF

Step back to Classic – problems retrieving files from Classic

The neat way to create aliases

No system memory

Which text editor for OS X configuration files?

Column maths in Word

Spinning beachballs and a slow system

Permitting messages with an empty subject

‘Custom access’ to old folders

More spinning beachballs

EXIF missing data

Faster browsing with your own DNS?

Revealing passwords – how can I show my passwords instead of seeing blobs?

What incoming connections? – why are my apps apparently requiring incoming Internet connections?

Finding a snooper

Samba’s named streams

Tidying Documents – how to tidy your Documents folder

Terminal command undo

Phantom PC server

Soundtrack from DVD

Broken Mac mini Server RAID

Accessing a studio file server

Tweaking Help windows

Sudo outside Terminal

Changing Time Machine – the backup volume has changed name

Time Machine or file server backup?

Who SUIDs?

Unwanted Ø – stopping the text /O being expanded to Ø

Time Machine and NAS

iMovie on iOS and OS X

Controlling cookies

Word smart cut and paste

No outgoing mail

Contacts stopped syncing

Is iCloud a one-way trip?

Mail stopped altogether with Yosemite

Entering Keychain password on startup

Zipping up a folder

iBooks library

Surf and zoom – inadvertent zooming when browsing

Migration to a new iPad

Interface glitches after upgrade

Transparent Dock

Blocking popups in OS X

Muddled Mail

Memory in the yellow, issues in the logs

MacKeeper popups keep coming

iTunes muted

Time Machine out of control?

Checking QuickLook support

Problems accessing website

Too Remote Mouse

Putting an iPad’s address book into FileMaker Pro

Broken words in InDesign

Handing control to Google – should you let Google access your Mac to update apps?

Update breaks single website

Vanishing disk space

How to convert sRGB to RGB?

Noisy Mail

Mixed Arabic and Roman script

Two Internet connections, two DHCP servers – and one big mess!

Ghost disk images

Evernote, or Nevernote?

BBC iPlayer outside the UK

Files with strange names

Teasmade iMac – which keeps starting up of its own accord

Who enabled guest access?

Copying images from Photos

Cursing the invisible cursor – how to make your cursor more visible

How can I stop Spotlight from searching my SQL files?

Opening .doc docs

Hosting major project in iPhoto

Reading colour values

Cleaning cleaners – getting rid of unwanted utilities

Using OS X Server to conserve bandwidth

Mail downloading but no mail

Portrait problems in iBooks Author

TextEdit’s Find in selected text, lost

Screen flasher

Excel file access error

Keeping back issues of electronic magazines

NASty errors – problems trashing folders on a NAS

Bonjour name in use

Mail offers wrong attachment, an enigma – still unsolved

Poor connection to iCloud

Migrating from a PC to an iPhone

3D video support

Putting your libraries on a NAS

Looking for an old phone number

Dropbox for syncing bookmarks

What are lockfiles?

Solving network lockout

Phantom email from iCloud

Permissions when copying in Target mode

Little Snitch v malware

Restoring windows

Creating structured email messages

Spotlight indexing Time Machine backups

Why hide the Home Library folder?

Running old versions of apps

Does an air gap protect from malware?

Signature attached – getting a graphic signature right

MailMail – Exchange Server duplicating messages

Cleaning up an old iMac – repartitioning, installing fresh El Capitan

How to use San Francisco font in docs?

Keys out of order – error when using Disk Utility

Can’t find the server – browser error

Stuck App Store installation

Single user in Parallels – how to allow others to access your Parallels Virtual Machines

App Store apps damaged

Permissions not repairable – problems in El Capitan

Cable modem activity – why are those lights always flashing?

Using the same IP address – is a sure way to suffer network problems

Which is the best compression app?

DNS on the road

Making digital images look like film

Grey messages and tiny type – in Mail

Lost preferences – where can I find them now?

Can’t install a kernel extension – in El Capitan

Windows is a pale comparison – adjusting Boot Camp brightness

Missing devices from Finder

Moving on from Entourage – upgrading to El Capitan and migrating from Entourage

Making links in PDF files

Sending an audio birthday message

Hot link to wrong mail client

Unhiding your Home Library folder

Setting date and time

Opening new windows where you want them

iCloud caps – coping with bandwidth limits while using iCloud

Brightness controls on a MacBook Air

Slow Office startup

Stuttering radio playback

iTunes with a mind of its own

Removing duplicate tracks in iTunes

El Capitan keeps beachballing

Is printing from Pages pants?

Weird characters in a newsletter

Audible alerts in Outlook

Files opened in the wrong app

Mail duplicated

Google Earth in every Finder window

Microsoft Office font confusion

Can I use one MagSafe adaptor for both my MacBook Pro and Air?

Cannot connect to Mac for file sharing – tripped up by SMB

Which app to edit a logo?

How to defragment in El Capitan

Technical topics – hardware

Startup and shutdown key combinations

Core Blimey! The power in your processor – CPUs, GPUs, cores, and benchmarking

Thanks for the Memory

HD or SSD?

Checking your drives with DriveDx

The Return of RAID – RAID drives

Video Out: Display connections

Choosing and Using Peripheral Buses – USB, Thunderbolt, et al.

Small Networks Without Big Headaches – setting up and diagnosing a small network

VR: A bit of grit in the eye – delays in the arrival of consumer VR

Partitioning a NAS – can you partition a WD My Cloud drive?

Computer Ebola – the threat of BadUSB

Any Port in a Firewall – port knocking and other means of entry

Hard decisions – criteria for selecting hard drives

Asleep on the job – problems with sleep and wakening

Don’t die in the bath: mains power and mortality

Power you can trust – UPS selection and use

Macs, hum, and unintended aerials

Magsafe compatibility – which power supplies can be used with which laptops?

Variable voltage: how 12 V batteries are not

Variable voltage: a lighter alternative

Magic Trackpad 2 requires Bluetooth 4.0 (LE)

Thunderbolt: not quite all daisies

Made it: running on a new iMac

Lead-free graphics cards: a problem?

Making the most of your Magic Trackpad 2

Digging deeper into Force Touch and the Magic Trackpad 2

Fusion Drives: the best thing to happen to El Capitan

El Capitan and Yosemite: how CoreStorage changes hard drives and their care

Apple’s 27″ Retina 5K iMac display: small quirks, gorgeous image

Disappearing disk space

Dyssomnia, or how did saving energy get so complex?

Energy Saver sleep settings solved

Measuring colour: the ColorMunki’s missing software

How Apple’s Superdrive enforces obsolescence

Keeping cool: how to stop your Mac from overheating

Need an external optical drive? If only life was more simple

Tucking it away safely: archival media

Colour calibrated displays and ambient light

Drive safely: testing hard drives the hard way

How long will the SSD (in my Fusion Drive) last?

Monitoring SSD wear and ageing

Firmware passwords: a mixed blessing

Samsung’s exploding phones are a timely reminder over USB-C

How does your Thunderbolt port go?

Which hard drive? 160,000 years experience analysed

Technical topics – software

Service with a Smile – advanced troubleshooting of services and the startup process

Persistence: EFI, SMC and NVRAM (formerly PRAM)

Nice or Nasty? – thread priorities and multitasking

Name that disk: what to call your storage

Everything in its place – OS X standard folder structure

.why .the .extensions? Quirks in the naming of files and folders

Aliases and links: understanding their differences

What happens when you run an app?

The app sandbox and how it protects

Events, handlers, and focus: how OS X apps work

Under The Spotlight: local search

Disk Utility and diskutil – and disk images

Installers and updates

Backing Up, Time Machine, and the Cloud – Managing risks for the Individual

Time Machine backups for iCloud

Backing up your laptop: Time Machine local snapshots

Making best use of your backups

Keychain Cops – getting the most out of your keychain

How to deal with keychain problems in macOS 10.11.2 and later

What’s in a Name? Mac, MAC, and IP

Discovering services and resolving addresses – DNS and discoveryd

Time, gentlemen, please – the Network Time Protocol in OS X

Beyond Unicode – lightweight fonts for language documentation

Inside Dictionaries and Keyboards

XML – Lingua Franca or Lost Cause?

Data compression – lossy and non-lossy

Movie Formats and Conversion

Printing without tears

Gatekeeper – its defence against malware

Will I get wet? Weather forecasting on OS X and iOS

Location, location, location – GPS and geotagging

With Complements – colour complements and harmony

Parsing Picasso’s Pastels – measuring colour patches

Open Government UK

Which advertising companies are tracking your online activity?

Any Port in a Firewall – port knocking and other means of entry

Obscured by clouds: how to lose your audiobooks – info on restoring previous purchases from the iTunes Store

Thank and be RESTful – how Twitter, Facebook, and many other apps work

Tackling ACLs and Dr Strangelove

High quality hash – using hash keys for one-way anonymisation

Zipf’s Law: deep and meaningful?

Extracting content from MarsEdit

Time and tide wait for no Mac – tidal information

Let me in: authentication and authorisation

Crash crash – Crash Reporter and ReportCrash, the crash handlers

Who was first: 1 robust timestamping of documents

Who was first: 2 using OriginStamp via its RESTful interface

Regular Expressions – power searching and more

Documents and versioning

How to uninstall an app

How to use ACLs to fine tune access permissions – with TinkerTool System or MacPilot

How to rename batches of files

How to use AppleScript to automate image processing

How to set up a folder action to automate document processing

Polishing your own apps – using icons and Xcode

Controlling the airwaves: wireless network security

Name that Folder/File – limits and issues in the naming of files and folders

Which password? – app-specific passwords when using two-step verification

How to unscramble a downloaded file

Sudden disconnection of PDF files: an error deconstructed – how OS X maps documents to apps, and more

Unwelcome attention: poisoned links and spam comments

OS X Server 5: reverse proxy changes

How to use Parental Controls to protect your children

Q&A: Using OS X Server to conserve bandwidth – delivering updates locally using OS X Server

Quick on the Draw – Vector Graphics

Compressing the information in an image – how JPEG compression works, and how to get the best out of it

Check your extensions with KextViewr

Securing your Internet connections: VPN and more

Just Take This Down: Optical Character Recognition – including non-English languages

App crashed? it could be SIP – this new security feature in El Capitan can deliberately cause apps to crash

Inside the OS X blacklist: XProtect

Personal Preference – preferences from resources to XML

App Store enigma

Human aspects of security: what the software vendors don’t always tell you

Search me! Searching the Internet more effectively

Whatever happened to QuickTime?

Touchy feely: haptic input

Creating a Chinese font: a long passion

Which password? When to enter your user password, and when to use your Apple ID

El Capitan: does it deal with network congestion at last?

Help – I administer our OS X Server, and have locked myself out

Share and share alike: sharing docs from your Mac

Synchronise, clone, backup: rsync, ditto, and their derivatives

The Font of All Knowledge – fonts for the non-specialist user

El Capitan: saving too much energy?

Don’t get cached out: the perils of cached data

Holding down keys: accents or repeat?

EXIF editing: the high overhead to image scanning

SIP and ‘rootless’: El Cap going beyond permissions

SIP and rootless: protecting more than just system files

Silent night: El Capitan’s security settings files

How to uninstall complex software

How to restore your iTunes Music library after Apple Music

Some App Store apps don’t migrate properly

The 501 orphan problem: why you shouldn’t delete the primary admin user

Error numbers: the final hurdle – how to find out what they mean

Adding and removing user accounts in OS X

More mapstakes

Power Management in OS X

Jack of all tasks: launchd, and how to run periodic tasks

You cannot turn off Spotlight indexing on your Time Machine backup

How to uninstall OS X Server 5

Why Wide Colour? A guide to its gains

Making best use of your backups

Blocked kernel extensions – analysis of those blocked by XProtect

Opinion

Gathering winds of change – the future of Macs and OS X

A C of Insecurity – vulnerabilities and open source

The joy of TeX – old yet young: Mac, Unix, and TeX

The Internet of Threats – how the Internet of Things has its downside

Getting resilient – how we need better planning to help in disruption and disaster

The Cost of Not Restarting – a cautionary tale

Rollout and rollover: when the App Store needs a refit

Plaster in Paris – who wants to be organised?

Has The App Lost Its Value? – the changing approach to upgrades

Wrestling with Windows – touchscreen interfaces

Stick a fork in WebKit, it’s Undone – trouble among browsers

New tablets for old – reading the oldest language on an iPad

Clonovation – corporate copyright litigation

Over-engineering – the complexities of Xcode

C Double Sharp – the new Swift programming language

Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining – improving integration of Server and iCloud

Is there an app for that? – navigating the App Store

TopShot Top Marks – a new printer-scanner

No Progress – progress bars don’t work properly

Caps, KERS, and Burning Boeings – is enough being done to address electrical failures causing fires?

Words can ever hurt me – language for the social media

The End is Nigh? – are books and desktop computers doomed, or does the future depend on print-on-demand publishing?

And for Apple’s Next Trick… – the iPad and its competitors, and now the Watch

Will we Go or Rust? – new programming languages, old problems

Wishes almost granted – how electronic publishing tools differ from those of the desktop publishing revolution

Mirror, mirror, on the web, who was the most frustrated of them all? – assembling an alternative to Adobe CC

Scammed and scarred: a cautionary tale – when phishing succeeds, who cares?

Still no Year of the Geek – Apple needs to cater better for the high-end creatives

Enthralled by Steve – an obituary of sorts for Steve Jobs

An Ill Wind? – bad product naming and problematic products

My 400th birthday – a look back at Mac evolution

Fashion Victims – cases and other fashion requisites

Tell Mac speak human – programming languages are still unlike natural language

Tic or treat – lack of co-ordination in Apple’s software products

Expecting tips and florid gestures: tips for people-watching (tongue-in-cheek humour)

Remembrance of Camerons past – rural broadband and depopulation

Click on OK – the click count as a measure of interface efficiency

Sex, files, and Disk Utility – ZFS, the file system

A Fair Copse – quality control of online content

Patent Nonsense – patent law

A D Too Far – 3D TV and displays

VR: A bit of grit in the eye – delays in the arrival of consumer VR

γνῶθι σεαυτόν (gnothi seauton, Know thyself) – human limitations

A Fallen Tree – Microsoft Outlook as a mail client

Single Point of Failure – reliability of Java

Thinking outside the books – no change in electronic publishing

Making my PowerPoint – how to die in front of an audience

Crash trash – the computer term crash

eMail without tears or fears

With Complements – colour complements and harmony

The Browsing of Others – the rise of electronic surveillance

Hats off to email – how email needs to be improved

Apple needs a Chief Function Officer, not a Chief Design Officer

Learning from the Masters – using the apps of your choice

No-one at Home – health and safety, homeworking, and low-tech health services

Parsing Picasso’s Pastels – measuring colour patches

Blogs in Flames – the collapse of JournalSpace.com

Human Interface Perspective – 3D interfaces

The Good Life – small really is beautiful

Popular vote or social engineering

The Great Mail Robbery – lack of regulation of email service quality

Why faster is seldom quicker

Getting it Right – errors, mistakes, and blame

Result Not Defined – improvements to Time Machine

Limited access – has computing transformed the world as much as the railways did?

Obscured by clouds: how to lose your audiobooks

Psychopathia Internetualis – web defacement

Knowledge to rely on? – when Wikipedia went dark

Is this important? – should OS X allow for the importance of files, etc.?

The Samuel Johnson Code – spelling and Wars of Independence

Heroic Age of the Internet – archiving Internet content

Bully Off – dealing with online bullying

Free speech and common sense – Delfi AS v Estonia – rights of free speech and responsibilities

WiFi Witchfinders – is it safe?

Steganographic Slips – how Word can release removed content

Small but perfectly formed – anticipating the iPhone and iPad

Amazon rewards pageturners in new royalties system – how to change literature

Ellipsical Orbits – Lisp and language history

Not Plane Sailing – trying to do photogrammetry on a Mac

Open Government – and open standards

Janus and Mars – what did and did not happen in 2007

Good Lords! How UK government has ignored online crime

Primum non nocere – utilities and protection that do more harm than good

Lifelong learning – The Open University, iTunes U, MOOCs, and more

NIH – a common but sinister disease

What’s in a Name? – the pain of switching Internet service

Bring out your bugs – should vendors open their bug tracking list?

Nice or Nasty? – thread priorities and multitasking

Hot Stuff – CPU cooling as a limit to performance

Mark my words – Flesch-Kincaid reading grades and Word

Timing shots, a software obituary

Have you ever been had? – inadvertently installing a cleaning utility

Broken Clouds, or why you won’t find my embarrassing photos

Movable feasts – calendar maths, Mathematica, and more

High quality hash – using hash keys for one-way anonymisation

Licensed to mow: paying to use CODECs

Purposeful portables – from the Cambridge Z88 to the Dana, all now dead and gone

Adobe Tax Avoidance: a CC alternative for the prosumer

Photo editing: why was it not sans Serif?

Apple making 92% of phone profits? Monopoly or misleading?

Mystery Kilo – the changing size of the kilobyte

Time and tide wait for no Mac – tidal information and copyright

Why I will dance on Flash’s grave

RIP AppleTalk

Copyright, common sense, and copying

Asleep on the job – problems with sleep and wakening

Comic tech – technology and graphic novels, etc.

A version too far – need for transparency in the new versioning system

Getting copyright right

Serious maths for silly prices

Grandsons get complicated: how giving an iPad turned tricky

Key ppointsss – when wireless is hopeless

Progress barred from Windows 10?

This CARROT doesn’t taste right – problems with CARROT Weather

File menu, Fingerprint command – document traceability and leaks

Arts in Hard Times

The politics of encryption, and the ignorance of politics

A lesson in control systems from the online social lab

Rip Mac Winkle – a simple upgrade, what could go wrong?

Mac mini Air: downsizing the modular

Google OnHub: could this be a WiFi spy?

Ashley Madison, the press and data protection

Privacy policies: how they do not protect us

Data aggregation: how it can break privacy

Privacy should be determined by the point of delivery

Childhood secrets – reading and radio

Snow Lessons – preparing for winter

The End of the World is IT – climate change and computing

Sun struck – the sun, risks and consequences of geomagnetic storms

Let’s Play Unintended Consequences – putting some humour into El Capitan

While you were out – deliveries, and non-deliveries

Improving the image of computer security

Which password? – app-specific passwords when using two-step verification

Ad-blockers and vested interests

How XcodeGhost changes things

The poetry within the Internet: Bad Horse

Wanted: Burglar alarm for OS X – NIDS or not?

Cloudburst: iCloud problems with iOS 9

DivX now brings its own adware

The Finder bug in column format is still not fixed in El Capitan

Making subjective reviews more objective

The customer still is king

Apple Watch on borrowed time

Who to believe on ‘ad-blockers’?

Sporfware Update

Is there anyone here who hacks cars?

Too much of a good thing – upgrades and updates

Doing it in style: crafting your way past technology

A Boxing Match – packaging as a corporate forecasting tool

History needs to be more complete, and better integrated

It shouldn’t happen to an App Store

Remembrance is not just before Chistmas it is also about freedom and democracy, and their defence

A sign of the times: 451 Unavailable for Legal Reasons

Bricking up windows on privacy – how the draft Bill is onto a loser before it starts

Competitors by proxy

How Apple’s security is becoming a disservice to users

Cambridge Computer’s Z88: the iPad Pro of 1987

Rhetoric of the impossible: Paris and privacy

App Store enigma

Mac App Store: still broken despite Apple’s fix

Unexpected cucumbers and online services

Locked on the lochs – satnav and its shortcomings

Drive failed, so what’s important?

Give us a break: keep Unicode clean – say no to the commercialisation of emoji and Unicode

Emojis: cute but deeply flawed

Never the Twain Shall Meet? OS X and iOS

Don’t ditch the index(es)

The demise and fall of the printed manual

Precisely not: why we have become too precise for our own good

Apple, success, corporate market: words rarely seen in the same sentence

Welcome to MacFormat

Lead-free graphics cards: a problem?

Another Year of the Mighty Falling – a look back at 2012 and prospects for 2016

Apple and my dead iMac 27″

The forecast for 2016 – an irreverent look at the coming year

Weighing up winter, and real healthcare computing

Has the Edinburgh University Press invented the hardback eBook?

Any bets on “the year of VR”?

Wikipedia: happy birthday!

What needs to be done in OS X 10.12?

Is crowdfunding the way ahead?

Apple, Secret Squirrels, and updates

Taxing good sense: breaking old habits in forms

A billion active devices – is Apple doomed (again)?

RIP The Land Rover (Defender) – and how much longer for the Mac?

Is brevity the soul of the abrupt, rude, and offensive? Richard Dawkins’ tweets

BT and the largest UK Internet failure?

TextSoap, App Store departure, and the update void

Unintended consequences of SIP

Why rolling updates are bad practice

Wanted: people of vision – Tim Cook, Apple, and breaking into iPhones

The online catalogue raisonné: a fundamental tool in art

Our Macs are steadily going NUM – that’s not user-maintainable

Online crime in the south east of England

Look out, the robots are coming!

The ethics of pushed updates

Still scratching the surface: on the transience of computer ‘culture’

Apple News news – blogs are approved for inclusion in News

QuarkXPress 2016 due “in the second quarter”: pre-release deals now on offer

Virtual books, virtual ownership, real profits

Which came last: Flash or the BBC?

The Mess in Music – problems with the Music Library

The Story Story – narrative, VR, and computers

Branding the Mac operating system: why macOS?

Sweet talk and salutory reminders – how long will that service be supported for?

Propagating DRM in the web

Technology is not turning the young into puddings

The trashed server hoax

Endtime for QuickTime?

How Apple’s Superdrive enforces obsolescence

Libraries have not been replaced by the internet

Why we should worry about the BBC and bitcoin

Out of the mouths of politicians: how will the BBC do that, then? – the licensing of BBC’s iPlayer

Colour calibrated displays and ambient light

Apple’s vanishing release notes: arrogance or incompetence?

Lost in the log

Some good, some dangerous: Apple’s updates this year

First reclaim society, then the internet – should we be trying to ‘Reclaim the Internet’?

The difficulty of proving who you are (online)

WWDC: Fix the existing before launching the new

How ranking may be polarising society

RIP APLX, and welcome Dyalog APL for OS X

Facebook’s bazaar interface: not for humans

Don’t buy – sell: how Apple augments revenue

How well did I forecast? – New Year’s Day predictions revisited

Someone is likely to be profiting from your public domain content

Industrial copyright abuse

Recognition by eponym, and maths on the meter

Health, medical devices, and Apple

AI and robots: a better understanding

RIP Demon: the Tenner a Month is finally spent

Desperate measures: the new campaign to demetricate

Apple Event on 27 October: time for a new Mac?

Why Apple is not about to release ARM-powered Macs

New products for new species

It’s about the interface, not the technology

App Store chaos + Power Coma + Time Machine blackout = Friday

Chimes past: a swan song for the startup chime

Watch the other hand: Apple’s evolving input devices

Goodbye AppleScript

Losing control of your blog: changes to WordPress.com administration

Apple’s Christmas Message: the desktop Mac is not dead, far from it

Learning in a Flash? Education, Rasperry Pi, and the product that won’t die

2017 in Macs – software and hardware expectations for the year, including info on Sierra updates and planning for macOS 10.13

You read it here first: how successful was my forecast for last year?

Last Week on my Mac: Setapp and software rental