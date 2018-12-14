hoakley Macs, Technology

Should appearance mode change text views?

Appearance is visual, not verbal. This article therefore provides three screenshots and a minimum of words to let you decide whether the prevailing appearance mode (Light or Dark) should also change text and similar views in apps such as Pages, Numbers, Microsoft Word, etc.

appearance901

Light Mode. Prominent apps (from left): Tweetbot, Finder, Postbox, Xcode, DelightEd.

appearance902

Dark Mode. Prominent apps (from left): Tweetbot, Finder, Postbox, Xcode, DelightEd. (Identical to previous.)

appearance903

Dark Mode. Prominent apps (from left): Tweetbot, Numbers, Finder, Pages.

All apps shown are claimed to ‘fully support Dark Mode’.