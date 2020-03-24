Apple has released macOS 10.15.4 update and Security Updates 2020-002

Apple has released the update to Catalina 10.15.4, which is now available through Software Update. It is another substantial download, of around 3.42 GB, and brings with it firmware updates for most if not all models.

This update finally bring iCloud Drive folder sharing, which had originally been intended for release with the first version of Catalina, but was delayed because of all the iCloud problems it brought during beta-testing. You might like to ensure that all your iCloud Drive files are thoroughly backed up before updating to 10.15.4.

There are also improvements in Screen Time which can apply communication limits, and playback control of music videos. Music sees time-synced lyrics. Safari can import Chrome passwords. There is OAuth authentication support for Outlook.com accounts, and several other lesser new features and bug fixes.

Security Updates for High Sierra and Mojave 2020-002 are also available now. These are substantial too, at over 2 GB, and are likely to bring the same firmware updates.

Security Update 2020-002 for High Sierra is available from here, and for Mojave is available from here.

A standalone updater for Catalina 10.15.4 update is awaited, and its Combo updater is here.