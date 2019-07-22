Apple has released macOS 10.14.6 update, and Sierra and High Sierra security updates.

Apple has just released the 10.14.6 update for macOS Mojave, as well as security updates for High Sierra and Sierra. The update to Mojave is relatively small, at around 3 GB, and according to Apple addresses the following issues:

fixes several issues in News+, including the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues;

problems creating new Boot Camp partitions on iMac and Mac mini with Fusion Drives;

hanging during restart;

graphics issues when waking from sleep;

full-screen video appearing black on a Mac mini;

improves the reliability of File Sharing (via SMB).

Full release and security release notes haven’t been published yet, but will appear here and here for security.

Standalone installers are now available for the 10.14.6 Combo update, and the regular 10.14.6 ‘delta’ update. Standalone installers for the security updates are also available for High Sierra (2019-004) and for Sierra (2019-004).

More information as I get it…