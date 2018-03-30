What’s in Sierra Security Update 2018-002?

The following components of macOS Sierra 10.12.6 have been updated in Security Update 2018-002 released on 29/30 March 2018:

Bluetooth File Exchange

Grapher

Keychain Access

Terminal

Audio Plug-Ins (in /Library)

WebServer (in /Library)

Dictionary Widget

Automator, various actions

several Core Services, including AirPlay, RAID Utility, Screen Sharing, Wireless Diagnostics, Certificate Assistant, ControlStrip, DiskImageMounter, Network Setup Assistant, SetupAssistant, backupd

most kernel extensions in /System/Library.Extensions

APFS, which is brought to version 0.3 (24907), and other file systems

many frameworks in /System/Library/Frameworks, particularly ATS, with Ruby 2.0 and Perl 5.16 and 5.18

several Preference Panes

many private frameworks

QuickTime

several tools in /sbin, many in /bin including curl, hdiutil, log, perl , and many in /usr/libexec

, and many in /usr/libexec several dylibs in /usr/lib

Apache 2

CUPS and postfix

many tools in /usr/sbin

emacs 22.1.

As is usual, these extend well beyond the short list of security fixes provided by Apple.

Installed separately at the same time is an update of the Gatekeeper database to version 138 dated 29 March 2018.

Additionally, EFI firmware updates are installed for most, perhaps all, Macs, incrementing the reported Boot ROM version. This iMac17,1 went from 0147 B00 to 0151 B00. I will be updating my full listing of version numbers as soon as I am able to get a complete list.

Apple doesn’t explain what has changed in the EFI updates; from reports during 10.13.4 beta-testing, these are very likely to include further fixes for Meltdown/Spectre vulnerabilities.

Although a separate download, Safari 11.1 also brings several improvements and fixes.