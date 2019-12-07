Apple invents a new procedure to fix MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 models

Apple has admitted that some MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 models with two Thunderbolt ports may keep shutting down randomly. What is stranger still is the procedure it has recommended to fix this, consisting of:

Ensure your MacBook Pro has less than 90% charge in its battery, if necessary by running it on battery alone until its charge falls below 90%. Connect it to a mains power supply so that it starts charging. Quit all open apps, then close its lid to put it to sleep. Leave it charging on mains power with its lid closed for at least 8 hours. Once the 8 hours have elapsed, open its lid, and install any offered macOS software update.

This is described in this support article, which ominously warns that “This document will be updated as more information becomes available.” That implies that Apple’s engineers are still working on the problem and its solution, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

This elaborate procedure appears designed to trigger charging first, then ensure that the battery is fully charged, before applying a macOS update which could also bring firmware updates. Oddly it doesn’t include any step which might reset the SMC functions of the Mac’s T2 chip, which you might have expected. If you have a different model which appears to be suffering similar problems, then you might consider trying this sequence, which at worst would only be a waste of time, and shouldn’t be capable of causing any harm.

