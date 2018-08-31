Precize 1.4 is notarized and fully ready for Mojave

Version 1.4 of Precize is mainly aimed at those running Mojave betas, or intending to upgrade to Mojave when it is released. Although previous versions are compatible with Mojave, this version addresses potential issues with the new privacy protection system, and has been notarized for your added protection.

Most using Precize will want it to be able to examine any file, including those in Mojave’s protected folders. When you install it, you should then open the Security & Privacy pane, select the Privacy tab, and then the Full Disk Access item at the left. Click on the + tool and select Precize, to add it to that list.

If you don’t want to give it free rein, it is configured so that macOS should prompt you when you do want to access protected files, rather than just crashing the app. This is shown in its new Privacy settings command in its Help menu, and in its documentation.

Precize 1.4 is available from here: precize14

and from Downloads above.