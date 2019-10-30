What has changed in the Catalina 10.15.1 update?

Apple’s release notes for Catalina 10.15.1 are quite detailed, at last, and specify improvements and fixes to support AirPods Pro, in the Home app, in Siri, Photos, Messages, Contacts, Apple News, Music, and TV.

After looking at what has changed, I’d add Books to that list, which has gone from version 1.0 to 1.0.1. There have also been substantial changes in DiskImageMounter, the Finder, Bluetooth (including its preference pane), ManagedClient, drivers for AMD and Intel graphics hardware, and support for SwiftUI apps. There’s also a new set of kernel extensions appearing to support AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics cards, which may appear in a future model, perhaps?

Another important update included is in the kernel extension exclude list AppleKextExcludeList, which rises to version 15.1.1.

The list of Apple’s bundled apps which have changed build numbers in 10.15.1 includes:

App Store to build 1004.4.20

Automator to 490

Books increments from version 2.0 (1841) to 2.1 (1849)

Home to 367.2.38

Maps to 2439.21.8.28.27

Music from version 1.0 to 1.0.1

from version 5.1 (2309.4) to 5.2 (2328.6) Notes to 1095

Photo Booth to 1115

Photos to 111.16.180

Podcassts to 1420.34

Preview to 999.1

Stocks from version 2.1 (415.1) to 2.2 (420.2)

Activity Monitor to 1075

Bluetooth File Exchange from version 7.0.0 (7.0.0f8) to 7.0.1 (7.0.1f1)

Boot Camp Assistant to 6170.40.25

Disk Utility to 1704

VoiceOver Utility to 706.

Core Services apps, kernel extensions, and other significant components which have changed build numbers include:

Accessibility, small increments across many

Address Book plugins

Supporting components for updated bundled apps

Archive Utility app to build 128.1.1

DiskImageMounter app to version 559.40.3

to version 10.15.1, build 1298.1.2 Installer app to build 965.1

ManagedClient app from version 12.0 (1258) to 12.1 (1271)

from version 1.8.2 (182.3) to 1.9 (190.11) Spotlight to 2074.4

AMDxxxxController and AMDRadeon KEXTs from version 3.0.68 to 3.2.24

from version 7.0.0 to 7.0.1 Several Thunderbolt driver KEXTs with incremented version numbers

APFS from version 1412.11.7 to 1412.41.1

framework from version 33 to 39.3.900 SystemExtensions (SEXT) framework to build 35.40.2

from version 7.0.0 to 7.0.1 several QuickLook qlgenerators updated

several Spotlight mdimporters updated

XProtect updated to 2106

AppleKextExcludeList KEXT updated to 15.1.1.

This update is very large indeed, as it brings relatively small but significant incremental uodates to a great many parts of the system. Many public and private frameworks have changed, some clearly in support of the new versions of bundled apps. I hope that you find it worthwhile.