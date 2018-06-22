Extended attribute editor xattred and iCloud toolkit Cirrus updated

I am pleased to offer two updates, to xattred, my extended attributes editor, and to Cirrus, my iCloud toolkit.

xattred 1.0b7 includes the following changes:

added Browse updates command in the Help menu to help you check here for updates;

fixed a potential conflict accessing data in the xattr extensions;

added full support for Dark Mode in Mojave. This looks really gorgeous, especially the log browser;

it has been built with the latest beta-release of Xcode 10.

xattred 1.0b7 is now available from here: xattred10b7

Cirrus 1.1 includes the following changes:

added Browse updates command in the Help menu to help you check here for updates;

added full support for Dark Mode in Mojave;

it has been built with the latest beta-release of Xcode 10.

Cirrus 1.1 is now available from here: cirrus11

These are both worthwhile updates for all users, but are particularly valuable for those testing Mojave; previous versions of these apps do not switch to Dark Mode, but these not only switch to it, but both look rather good there.

Both apps now support all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Mojave.