macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update take 2 is now available (updated)

If you thought that we’d already installed Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update, here’s yet another go at it, with some additional fixes: available now through Software Update is Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update take 2, which Apple promises:

fixes a problem causing Mac laptops to shut down during sleep,

fixes an issue degrading performance with very large files,

fixes a problem updating Apple’s apps,

fixes a kernel vulnerability.

There’s a standalone updater available from here. There’s no sign of any security update for earlier versions of macOS, and as the only security fix is specific to Mojave, it appears unlikely that Sierra or High Sierra are going to be updated in this round.

It’s a smaller download, around 1.6 GB, and slightly smaller in the standalone version. I suspect there will be some more EFI firmware updates for MacBook Pro models. Although T2 models haven’t received any updated ‘EFI firmware’, there has been a minor increment in the iBridge version, which goes from 16.16.6568.0.0 to 16.16.6571.0.0. My tools such as SilentKnight, silnite, and LockRattler report the iBridge version but don’t check it for currency, as I think this may be the first time that its version number has changed independently of the main firmware version.

Looking through Apple apps and the System folder, there are very few minor changes to be seen. These include:

CoreFoundation framework has had its build number incremented from 1575.17 to 1575.19, but its version remains at 6.9.

Foundation framework likewise.

The private frameworks AVConference, GameKitServices, LinkPresentation and URLFormatting also have small increments in their build numbers without any version changes.

The bulk of this supplemental update therefore appears to consist of items which were already included in the previous Supplemental Update, the kernel update and any EFI firmware updates which it brings. It designates itself macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update, which is confusingly identical to the update which most of us installed on 1 August.

Updated 2013 UTC 26 August 2019.