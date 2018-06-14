Compatibility of my apps with Mojave: details and advice

I’ve just had my first marathon testing session of my apps running in the first developer beta of Mojave. For the benefit of those in Apple’s beta-testing programs for Mojave, this article provides information about the compatibility of current versions of my apps. I will keep it updated as I get further information, and Apple releases further betas.

Current apps available from Downloads here:

32-bitCheck 1.3 (check 32-bit apps etc.) – appears fully compatible .

alisma 1 (Finder alias command tool) – not checked yet.

Apfelstrudel 1.0 (Unicode normalisation toolkit) – appears fully compatible.

Bailiff 1.0 (iCloud menubar control) – appears fully compatible.

Blowhole 3.0 (make log entry, command tool) – not checked yet.

Cirrus 1.0 (full iCloud toolkit) – appears fully compatible.

Consolation 3.0b14 (log browser) – appears compatible, with some performance issues. I will be releasing a new version soon which will support additional log features.

DispatchRider 0.3b1 (task scheduler) – not checked yet.

DispatchView 1.0 (inspect DAS and CTS in log) – incompatible; I will fix this later.

Dystextia 1.3 (obfuscate text with Unicode) – appears fully compatible.

HelpHelp 1.1 (Help book toolkit) – incompatible; I currently have no plans to port this app to High Sierra or Mojave due to the change in information available from the Help system.

KeychainCheck 2.0a3 (advanced check Keychains) – appears fully compatible.

LockRattler 4.3 (check security systems) – appears fully compatible. I will be creating a new version with specific support for Mojave's data file versions ready for the release.

PermissionScanner 1.0 (check Home folder permissions) – appears fully compatible.

Precize 1.1 (file info including Bookmarks) – appears fully compatible.

RepairHomePermissions 1.0b2 (repair Home folder permissions) – not checked yet. Because of changed behaviour with respect to privacy-protected folders, this should not be used in Mojave just yet.

Revisionist 1.0 (document versions toolkit) – appears fully compatible.

Rosettavert 1.0 (text encoding conversion) – appears fully compatible.

RunConsolation 1.1 (runs Consolation in ordinary user mode) – not checked yet.

RunT2M2 1.0 (runs Time Machine check in ordinary user mode) – not checked yet.

SearchKey 1.0 (search metadata (full)) – appears fully compatible.

SearchKeyLite 1.0 (search metadata (basic)) – appears fully compatible.

SystHist 1.0 (list update history) – appears fully compatible.

T2M2 1.3 (Time Machine check) – not checked yet. Because this requires a fully functional TM setup, I will probably be unable to test this until the release of Mojave.

unorml 2.0 (Unicode normalisation command tool) – not checked yet.

Woodpile 1.0b6 (top-down log browser) – incompatible, and requires significant revision before it will be usable. I will be tackling this once Consolation 3 has full support for Mojave.

xattred 1.0b6 (extended attribute (xattr) toolkit) – appears fully compatible.

Dark Mode

Apple demonstrated a new Dark Mode at WWDC, in which most of the GUI becomes near-black, and showed how developers need to modify their apps in order to support Dark Mode. At present, I advise beta users to avoid using Dark Mode when running my apps, as their default black text tends to vanish when displayed in a darkened window!

I will progressively add support for Dark Mode to all my current apps, aiming to have those new versions available well before Mojave ships in the autumn/fall.

Privacy

Another new feature demonstrated by Apple at WWDC is added privacy for mail, calendars, and address books. This applies principally to Bailiff, Cirrus, PermissionScanner, Precize, and xattred, although any app which tries to access folders containing such personal data will trigger the feature.

When you use an app which tries to access those protected data, a dialog appears seeking your consent. You can either leave it until that dialog appears, or you can pre-empt this by adding the app to the list of permitted users of the data.

To do that, open the Security & Privacy pane, select Privacy, then in the left select the Application Data item. Click on the padlock and authenticate, then add the apps to that list using the + tool, as shown at WWDC. Using some features in certain apps may also require that they are added to the Systems Administration list there, although I have not yet encountered that.

Accessing logs

I recommend that you use the latest version of Consolation 3 if you want to access Mojave’s logs. Woodpile isn’t completely broken by Mojave, but is largely dysfunctional at present. Its feature to create logarchives is broken, though, and clicking on that button will cause the app to quit unexpectedly. If you want to make a logarchive, I recommend that you do so either using the button in Consolation 3, which still seems to work fully, or the log collect command in Terminal.

At present, Consolation cannot access Mojave logarchives unless it is running on Mojave, and I think that is also true for the log command in Terminal. If you do create a logarchive in Mojave, you will therefore only be able to access it from Mojave.

Priorities

The most important tool which I will be focussing my attention on first is Consolation 3, to ensure that developers working with the beta have full access to Mojave’s logs. Once those issues are addressed, hopefully well before the end of this month, I will turn my attention to Woodpile. I will add new versions of other apps as we go along, to support Dark Mode and fix any other issues which we encounter.

If you have different priorities, please let me know and I will try to accommodate them.

Reporting problems

If you encounter problems with any of my apps, in Mojave or elsewhere, please leave a comment here, or send it to me by email (my address is in the About page). I can’t fix what I don’t know about.

Last updated: 13 June 2018.