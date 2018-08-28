Apple has released a second Supplemental Update for the MacBook Pro 2018 with Touch Bar

Apple has just released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 for MacBook Pro (2018) models with T2 chips and a Touch Bar.

Its instructions to users are to make a backup of their MacBook Pro first, then download and install the update from the App Store. This update is also available as a standalone installer from this page.

The update is substantial, around 1.3 GB, and is described (once again) by Apple as improving “the stability and reliability” of these models. Security fixes are described as “includes the security content of macOS High Sierra 10.13.6”, which was released well over a month ago, on 9 July. Apple has provided no further details beyond those.