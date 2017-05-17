Known bugs in macOS Sierra 10.12.5: an incomplete summary

Note that bad features, poor interface design, and problems with third-party apps, etc., are listed separately here.

If you are looking for a list of bugs in previous versions of Sierra, that for 10.12.4 is here, for 10.12.3 is here, for 10.12.2 is here, for 10.12.1 is here and for 10.12 is here. Note, though, that those are no longer maintained.

Energy Saver pane – inconsistencies in controls, and misbehaviour on some models

The features available in the Energy Saver pane of System Preferences are inconsistent between Macs, and incomplete, for example not providing a separate control slider for system sleep on some hardware. Further details are here.

A further bug affects some models, including the iMac17,1 with a Fusion Drive: irrespective of the setting to put hard disks to sleep (ticked or not), system sleep invariably puts hard disks to sleep. The only way to prevent hard disks from being put to sleep is to prevent system sleep altogether.

These are long-standing issues which date back to El Capitan.

Safari – lost duplex printing option

A new bug introduced with 10.12.4 is the loss of duplex printing options for certain Canon and Epson printers. This is also true of Safari Technology Preview, and persists in 10.12.5.

The workaround is to print (or save) to PDF and print that using an app which offers duplex mode.

Thanks to Henry for reporting this below.

Preview – loss of all items from Services menu

Preview, and other apps which rely on PDFKit, no longer support any items in the Services menu. Those which had previously been accessible are no longer there.

There does not appear to be any workaround.

Thanks to derdennis for reporting this.

Console – no access to full historic log data

The Console utility does not provide full access to log entries already gathered before the app is opened. This has been the case since Sierra 10.12.

Workaround: use the log show command in Terminal, or export the whole log to a .logarchive file, then browse that using Console. You may find it preferable to use my free Consolation, available from the Downloads item above, which provides sophisticated facilities for browsing log entries which have already been made.

log (command) – bug in collect option

The log collect --size option still does not restrict the size of log entries output – it is functionless and there is no workaround.

Finder – incorrect column width

This can occur when using Finder windows which are set to column view. When switching folder in the view, the rightmost column being displayed has excessive width, filling the Finder window, its divider being placed incorrectly at the right edge of that window.

This long-standing but intermittent bug dates back to Mavericks if not earlier, and I have whinged about it here and here. It was also present in every version of El Capitan. The only workaround is to select a different folder, then to select the correct folder again.

Finder – inconsistencies and other bugs in List views

There are several bugs in the Finder’s handling of maximize (zoom), which are most prominent, and perhaps largely confined to, List views. The most obvious, reported here, is that maximising List views often doesn’t result in a window which is deep enough to contain all the items in the view, even though there is ample space to do so.

Although these don’t have major impact, and can be worked around, they are messy and inconsistent.

Bluetooth – spontaneous disconnections and others

Although much improved from El Capitan, there are still problems which may be attributable to bugs in Bluetooth drivers, or perhaps in scheduling background activities. These include spontaneous disconnection of connected devices such as the Magic Trackpad 2. These are generally infrequent, and now seem innocuous.

Previous bugs believed to have been fixed in 10.12.5

Audio stuttering and distortion in some USB headphones and speakers.

Jumping windows, especially in Messages, when selected.

Duplicated letters with Apple Bluetooth keyboard.

~/Library/Mobile Documents now cannot be opened at all in the Finder, although it can in Terminal.

Please add your own experiences and I will incorporate as necessary…

(Updated 17 May 2017)