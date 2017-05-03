New and existing bugs in the unified log in Sierra 10.12.4

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update brought with it some significant changes to the new unified log system which do not appear to have been documented anywhere. These have introduced new bugs, or features if you prefer to look at them that way. This article draws together what I currently know about them.

1. Log entries are only viewable when running as an admin user.

I have already described this elsewhere. If you are logged in as an ordinary user, any attempt – via Console or the log command in Terminal – to view log entries is unsuccessful. Neither returns an error, but just returns empty values. This also affects my free app Consolation, as that relies on the log show command.

2. Some previously-built os_log() calls no longer work properly.

Apps previously built with versions of Xcode prior to 8.3.2, in which os_log() is called to write to the log from Swift 3 code, have ceased working. The broken calls include those which format numbers into the log message, such as

os_log("Blowhole: %d", log: Blowhole.gen_log, type: type, number)

A log entry is still made, but the message is reported as being corrupt. This may render previously-built apps incapable of writing intelligible messages to the log in 10.12.4. The solution is to build the app again using Xcode 8.3.2, which appears to fix the problem and restores normal function of that call.

3. log collect commands still cannot be limited in size (bug since 10.12).

Using

log collect --size

still doesn’t limit the size of the log archive generated. The --size option therefore remains functionless, and all log archives are limited only by the --start or --last arguments supplied.

4. Swift calls to write strings using %s in os_log() fail (bug since 10.12).

According to the limited documentation supplied, including that provided at WWDC 2016,

os_log("Blowhole: %{public}s", log: Blowhole.gen_log, type: type, string)

provides the only way of writing a dynamic string out to the log. However, passing a string to that invariably results in the string becoming lost, and the log entry then shows, e.g.:

[co.eclecticlight.blowhole.general] Blowhole: <decode: missing data>

There is still no way of writing non-static strings to the log from Swift code; other formatted data, which is largely numeric, appears to work, once built using Xcode 8.3.2 (see 2 above).

This bug appears to be confined to the Swift support libraries, and does not affect other languages.

If you have encountered any other bugs or changes in os_log, log , or Console, please let me know.