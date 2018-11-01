What has changed in macOS Mojave 10.14.1?

Weighing in at around 3.3 GB, and over 7 GB when installed, the update to macOS Mojave 10.14.1 contains a great deal more than Apple has listed in its token release notes, or its security release notes and those for Safari 12.0.1.

There are a lot of apps which are replaced. Among the more significant are:

App Store (still showing as version 3.0)

Automator (still version 2.9)

Books (still version 1.16)

Calendar (still version 11.0)

Contacts (still version 12.0)

Dictionary (still version 2.3.0)

FaceTime (now supports Group FaceTime, but still version 5.0)

iTunes (still version 12.9)

Mail (now version 12.1, but no information as to what that changes)

Maps (still version 2.1)

Messages (still version 12.0)

News (still version 4.0)

Photos (still version 4.0)

Preview (still version 10.1)

Safari (now version 12.0.1 with several security fixes but no other information on changes)

Siri (still version 1.0)

TextEdit (still version 1.14)

Time Machine (still version 1.3)

Activity Monitor (still version 10.14)

Console (still version 1.1)

Disk Utility (still version 18.0)

Keychain Access (still version 10.5)

Script Editor (still version 2.11).

If you’re not yet convinced that Apple makes major changes to apps without any corresponding increase in version number, consider FaceTime. In Mojave 10.14, FaceTime 5.0 had no support for Group FaceTime; in 10.14.1, that support – one of Mojave’s headline features – is at last introduced, but the app version number remains unchanged. This calls into question the whole purpose of version numbers.

Other notable updates include Perl 5.18 and Ruby Gems 2.3.0.

There have been updates to ssh , which may improve its issues over bypassing TCC’s privacy controls. I will look at those in the coming days. Marzipan support (for iOS apps like the App Store and News) has not surprisingly had extensive updates.

A lot of /System/Library/CoreServices tools are replaced, but few actually seem to have changed: MRT is replaced, but keeps the same version number, and XProtect is also replaced with what appears to be an identical copy. Most kernel extensions (KEXTs) are replaced, but that now seems routine with macOS minor version updates. There’s a new kernel, of course, and most public and private frameworks are replaced.

The Apple Color Emoji font is replaced to add support to over 70 new emojis, as Apple reports.

APFS has been updated from version 945.200.129 in 10.14 to version 945.220.38 in 10.14.1. Once again, Apple hasn’t documented what that changes.

So although 10.14 appeared to be quite a bug-free release, 10.14.1 does update a great deal more than we have been told.