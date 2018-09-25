New and updated Apple Support Notes for Mojave

Over the last few days, Apple has updated many of its Support Notes, and added some new ones, to cover issues raised or changed by Mojave. Here’s a selection of the more important ones.
Mojave installation
iMac 27-inch Late 2012 with a 3 TB hard disk and a Boot Camp partition, problems installing Mojave: HT209057.
‘Cheesegrater’ Mac Pro (Mid 2010 or Mid 2012), detailed instructions for upgrade: HT208898.
Making a bootable installer: HT201372.
New Finder features
General introduction: HT201732
Changing the Desktop: HT207703
Using Stacks: HT209101
Using Dark Mode: HT208976
eGPUs
General: HT208544
With Final Cut Pro: HT209134
Miscellaneous
Mac keyboard shortcuts: HT201236
Taking screenshots: HT201361
Recording screen movies: HT208721
Continuity Camera: HT209037
Photos Project Extensions, for print and other products: HT208920
Erasing a disk in Disk Utility: HT208496
Background updates: HT207005
Migrating data from a Windows system using Windows Migration Assistant: HT204087
Changed Xsan LUN sector size requirement: HT203011
How to upgrade to earlier macOS