New and updated Apple Support Notes for Mojave

Over the last few days, Apple has updated many of its Support Notes, and added some new ones, to cover issues raised or changed by Mojave. Here’s a selection of the more important ones.

Mojave installation

iMac 27-inch Late 2012 with a 3 TB hard disk and a Boot Camp partition, problems installing Mojave: HT209057.

‘Cheesegrater’ Mac Pro (Mid 2010 or Mid 2012), detailed instructions for upgrade: HT208898.

Making a bootable installer: HT201372.

New Finder features

General introduction: HT201732

Changing the Desktop: HT207703

Using Stacks: HT209101

Using Dark Mode: HT208976

eGPUs

General: HT208544

With Final Cut Pro: HT209134

Miscellaneous

Mac keyboard shortcuts: HT201236

Taking screenshots: HT201361

Recording screen movies: HT208721

Continuity Camera: HT209037

Photos Project Extensions, for print and other products: HT208920

Erasing a disk in Disk Utility: HT208496

Background updates: HT207005

Migrating data from a Windows system using Windows Migration Assistant: HT204087

Changed Xsan LUN sector size requirement: HT203011

How to upgrade to earlier macOS

High Sierra: HT208969

Sierra: HT208202

El Capitan: HT206886