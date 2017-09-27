High Sierra 10.13: supported disk formats and file systems

Here’s a brief guide to the different file systems supported by the first release of High Sierra 10.13 on different types of disk.

Solid state (SSD, excluding Flash):

Internal – converted to APFS when High Sierra is installed on them, no option. Left unconverted if High Sierra installed on external drive. Can be converted from HFS+ Journaled to APFS, and formatted as APFS, using Disk Utility in High Sierra.

– converted to APFS when High Sierra is installed on them, no option. Left unconverted if High Sierra installed on external drive. Can be converted from HFS+ Journaled to APFS, and formatted as APFS, using Disk Utility in High Sierra. External – not converted when High Sierra is installed on them from Sierra, no option, and installer will not install from Sierra onto APFS, only HFS+ Journaled. When High Sierra is installed on them from High Sierra, though, it will install onto APFS if so formatted, but does not automatically convert.

Flash (including USB memory sticks):

Cannot currently be converted to, or formatted in, APFS. Disk Utility (High Sierra) either does not offer the option, or returns an error when attempted.

Fusion Drives (combined SSD and hard disk, united in CoreStorage):

Cannot currently be converted to APFS. Unsupported for APFS in this release. Problems were experienced during beta testing, so do not try.

Home-brew ‘fusion drives’ could be defused into separate SSD and hard disks, then the SSD formatted in APFS, if you wish.

Hard disks (rotating):

Cannot currently be converted to APFS. Unsupported for APFS in this release. Problems were experienced during beta testing, so do not try.

File transfer HFS+ <-> APFS:

under High Sierra – fully supported and appears reliable.

– fully supported and appears reliable. under Sierra – unsupported and prone to error and problems. Avoid if possible, using HFS+ or iCloud Drive as an intermediate store.

Other possibilities may be available using command tools. If you have any different experiences, please let us know in a comment.