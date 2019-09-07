Using ArchiChect 1.2 to check for 32-bit code

Following my article yesterday examining how you can check whether an app is likely to be compatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina, there’s been something of a rush to download my free 32-bit checking tool ArchiChect.

As far as I know, ArchiChect is the only utility which will tell you whether a specific app or other executable code is fully 64-bit compatible. Others – I mentioned Go64 and my own 32-bitCheck yesterday – look at whole folders and more. But by now, if you’re intending to upgrade to Catalina, you should be looking more at specifics than surveys.

ArchiChect will check almost any executable code, including apps, command tools, extensions, and other code bundles. You can drag any of those and drop them onto the app for checking. However, until this new version 1.2 of ArchiChect, you weren’t able to check an app using the Open command in its File menu.

When ArchiChect checks code, it not only reports the overall support, but for bundles it examines their entire contents, and reports any components it finds which are still 32-bit. This old version of FileMaker Pro Advanced, for example, supports both 32- and 64-bit architectures, but contains three components which are 32-bit. You can then assess whether those will prevent the app from running in Catalina’s pure 64-bit environment.

ArchiChect version 1.2 will now open apps and check them fully using the Open command in its File menu. Although it will also open other code bundles from that command, those aren’t properly recognised or checked unless you use drag and drop. This new version is available from here: archichect12

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.

I hope that it helps you prepare for Catalina.