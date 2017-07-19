macOS SIerra 10.12.6 update is now available

Apple has just released the update to macOS Sierra 10.12.6, which is available from the App Storeas usual.

Its brief release notes claim that it resolves an issue making some SMB connections from the Finder, and improves the stability of Terminal. It is also believed to contain a new version of the ‘pre-release’ APFS file system, which performs normalisation to address file and folder name issues.

Apple has not yet released information on the security issues which this addresses, nor details of any matching security update for El Capitan and earlier.

As the update is just over 1 GB in size, there is clearly a lot more that is fixed which Apple is, once again, not prepared to tell us about.

Also available now are iOS 10.3.3 (which also addresses file and folder name issues with normalisation), and watchOS 3.2.3.

I will update this article with further details about the update as things progress.