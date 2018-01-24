What is in the High Sierra 10.13.3 update?

macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 is another substantial update, weighing in at around 2 GB in all, amounting to a total of around 4 GB of installable material.

It brings EFI firmware updates for the following models:

iMac17,1 to 0147 B00

iMac18,1, iMac18,3 to 0153 B00

MacBook10,1 to 0156 B00

MacBook9,1 to 0162 B00

MacBookPro13,1 to 0215 B00

MacBookPro13,2, MacBookPro13,3 to 0238 B00

MacBookPro14,1, MacBookPro14,2, MacBookPro14,3 to 0169 B00.

There are also firmware updates for Apple SM0032L SSDs, and some SMC and USB-C hardware.

Among the significant application updates are:

App Store

Automator, and most if not all actions

Calculator

Caalendar

Contacts

Dashboard

Dictionary

FaceTime

iBooks

Launchpad

Mail

Maps

Messages

Notes

Photos

Reminders

Safari, bringing it to 11.0.3

Siri

System Preferences

Time Machine

Activity Monitor

Boot Camp Assistant

Console, but this remains at version 1, and lacks the facility to browse back in the live log

Disk Utility

System Information

Terminal

VoiceOver Utility.

Other components updated include: iLifeMediaBrowser, CoreServices System Image Utility, Certificate Assistant, Dock, Finder, Photo Library Migration Utility, most kernel extensions, many frameworks and private frameworks, HEVC video plugins, most tools in /usr/bin, many in /usr/libexec, and many in /usr/sbin.

APFS is updated to version 748.41.3 from 748.31.8 in 10.13.2, with new versions of apfs_util, apfs_invert, apfs_snapshot, fsck_apfs, hfs_convert, mount_apfs, newfs_apfs, and slurpAPFSMeta, together with a new apfs.kext. The latter tools and KEXT appear to be in sync with the updates to APFS in Sierra, in its Security Update 2018-001.

This update is available from the App Store. Standalone updaters are available from:

here for High Sierra 10.13.3 for most models

here for High Sierra 10.13.3 for the iMac Pro

here for the Combo update for High Sierra 10.13.3