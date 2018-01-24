What is in the High Sierra 10.13.3 update?

macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 is another substantial update, weighing in at around 2 GB in all, amounting to a total of around 4 GB of installable material.
It brings EFI firmware updates for the following models:
- iMac17,1 to 0147 B00
- iMac18,1, iMac18,3 to 0153 B00
- MacBook10,1 to 0156 B00
- MacBook9,1 to 0162 B00
- MacBookPro13,1 to 0215 B00
- MacBookPro13,2, MacBookPro13,3 to 0238 B00
- MacBookPro14,1, MacBookPro14,2, MacBookPro14,3 to 0169 B00.
There are also firmware updates for Apple SM0032L SSDs, and some SMC and USB-C hardware.
Among the significant application updates are:
- App Store
- Automator, and most if not all actions
- Calculator
- Caalendar
- Contacts
- Dashboard
- Dictionary
- FaceTime
- iBooks
- Launchpad
- Maps
- Messages
- Notes
- Photos
- Reminders
- Safari, bringing it to 11.0.3
- Siri
- System Preferences
- Time Machine
- Activity Monitor
- Boot Camp Assistant
- Console, but this remains at version 1, and lacks the facility to browse back in the live log
- Disk Utility
- System Information
- Terminal
- VoiceOver Utility.
Other components updated include: iLifeMediaBrowser, CoreServices System Image Utility, Certificate Assistant, Dock, Finder, Photo Library Migration Utility, most kernel extensions, many frameworks and private frameworks, HEVC video plugins, most tools in /usr/bin, many in /usr/libexec, and many in /usr/sbin.
APFS is updated to version 748.41.3 from 748.31.8 in 10.13.2, with new versions of apfs_util, apfs_invert, apfs_snapshot, fsck_apfs, hfs_convert, mount_apfs, newfs_apfs, and slurpAPFSMeta, together with a new apfs.kext. The latter tools and KEXT appear to be in sync with the updates to APFS in Sierra, in its Security Update 2018-001.
This update is available from the App Store.