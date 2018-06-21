New versions of Consolation 3, 32-bitCheck, and SystHist: mainly for Mojave

Here are three new versions of my free apps, aimed mainly at those testing Mojave, but in the first case being generally more useful too.

Consolation version 3.0b16 changes little in Sierra, but in High Sierra the Fields Help window autosizes to display its whole content, without having to enlarge it. For Mojave users, it also sets text colour for compatibility with Dark Mode. It’s available from here: consolation3b16

32-bitCheck version 1.5 now sets text colour for compatibility with Dark Mode. It’s available from here: 32bitcheck15

SystHist version 1.2 also sets text colour for compatibility with Dark Mode. It’s available from here: systhist12

