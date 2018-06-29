More app updates: Bailiff, DeepTools, PermissionScanner, SearchKey, and SearchKey Lite

Here’s a batch of updates, most valuable for those testing Mojave, but with benefits for all users.

Bailiff 1.1 is now fully compatible with Dark Mode. The previous version displayed the Help window in its default black-on-white in which almost all help is displayed in Dark Mode. In this version, the Help window in Dark Mode is shown in white-on-black, so that it doesn’t dazzle. It’s available from here: bailiff11

DeepTools 1.1 (a suite of three separate apps) are now fully compatible with Dark Mode, offer to browse updates here from that command in the Help menu, and are built with the latest Xcode, etc. They’re available from here: deeptools11

PermissionScanner 1.1 has been more extensively revised and updated, which should improve its performance significantly when scanning larger folders. It too is now fully compatible with Dark Mode, and can browse updates. It’s available from here: permscan11

SearchKey and SearchKey Lite versions 1.1 are now fully compatible with Dark Mode. They also incorporate a fix for a potential problem which could arise in a clash for certain data, so these updates are recommended for all users. SearchKey is available from here: searchkey11 and SearchKey Lite from here: searchkeylite11

As usual, they are all available from the Downloads menu above, and are listed in the in-app pages accessed using my apps’ Help menu.