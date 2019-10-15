macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update is now available

Apple has today released macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update, which contains unspecified security and bug fixes, and other improvements. It’s just under a gigabyte in size, which is quite substantial for such an early update before the first full update to Catalina.

I don’t yet have a direct download link, but when I have located one I will post it here.

There are currently no signs of any security updates for earlier versions of macOS.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed Jeff Johnson @lapcatsoftware for spotting this, after I had just checked unsuccessfully for updates.