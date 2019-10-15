hoakley Macs, Technology

macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update is now available

Apple has today released macOS 10.15 Catalina Supplemental Update, which contains unspecified security and bug fixes, and other improvements. It’s just under a gigabyte in size, which is quite substantial for such an early update before the first full update to Catalina.

I don’t yet have a direct download link, but when I have located one I will post it here.

There are currently no signs of any security updates for earlier versions of macOS.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed Jeff Johnson @lapcatsoftware for spotting this, after I had just checked unsuccessfully for updates.