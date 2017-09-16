High Sierra: How to make a bootable installer

One supported method of installing High Sierra which is ideal when you want to format its startup disk, or want to install it on multiple Macs, is to make a bootable installer on an external drive, and install from that. Soon after the release of High Sierra, third-party tools should become available to make this even simpler, but for the moment the following is Apple’s recommended method.

Initialise the external drive, such as a USB memory drive. If you’re going to be using the drive to upgrade Macs from earlier versions of macOS, don’t initialise it using the new APFS file system, but stick to a more traditional format. You may find this easier to do in Sierra, before upgrading.

If you’re only going to be using the bootable installer with systems which have already been upgraded to High Sierra, then you can format it in APFS if it is an SSD or Flash drive. Ensure that you do this with a Mac which is already running the release version of High Sierra, or use the version of Disk Utility which is supplied in the latest High Sierra Install Assistant from the App Store.

The external drive must have a minimum of 10 GB free space.

If you don’t already have a copy, download the latest High Sierra Install Assistant from the App Store.

Run High Sierra Install Assistant so that it mounts a volume named InstallAssistant, containing the app Install macOS High Sierra. Then open Terminal, and type the command

sudo /Volumes/InstallAssistant/Install\ macOS\ High\ Sierra.app/Content/Resources/createInstallMedia --volume /Volumes/[volname]

where [volname] is the volume name of the external drive which is going to be your bootable installer. If you’re unsure, you can always type the command

ls /Volumes

to see a list of all mounted volumes.

Once the createInstallMedia command completes, your bootable installer is ready to use.

To use your bootable installer, connect it to a target Mac. You can then either

open the Startup Disk pane, select the bootable installer, and restart the Mac;

restart the Mac with the Option key held to enter the Startup Manager and select the bootable installer, or with the C key held to boot from a USB memory drive.

Apple’s full instructions, which cover earlier versions of macOS / OS X too, are in this article, but at present don’t give the above detail for High Sierra. Those should be included shortly.