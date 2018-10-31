Which EFI firmware should your Mac be using? (version 3)

Apple doesn’t provide an official list of the current EFI firmware versions which should be installed on each model of Mac. Until 30 October 2018, it provided usable version numbers in System Information, and macOS installers and updaters also gave details of any EFI firmware updates which they contained and installed.

These changed in the Mojave and Security Updates released on 30 October 2018: the version number given in System Information is now completely different to that offered by the definitive system tool eficheck , and those installers contain many EFI firmware updates which don’t reveal their version numbers (in either numbering system).

The following lists try give the EFI firmware versions supported in the last Mojave update 10.14.1, and following installation of the High Sierra Security Update 2018-002 or Sierra Security Update 2018-005. That displayed in System Information uses five decimal numbers separated by dots, e.g 96.0.0.0.0 , and is given below where known, but that used by the eficheck tool still uses the older system with two hexadecimal numbers, e.g. F000.B00 .

If you don’t see a version number listed for your model, then provided that given in System Information consists of the new format (e.g. 161.0.0.0.0), you can be confident that it is the latest release at the moment. If yours isn’t listed below, I would value your adding the model number (e.g. iMac14,4) and the new format version number (e.g. 161.0.0.0.0) in a comment, so that I can update this list.

iMac:

iMac10,1

iMac11,1

iMac11,2 96.0.0.0.0

iMac12,1, iMac12,2 82.0.0.0.0

iMac13,1

iMac14,1, iMac14,2, iMac14,3

iMac14,4

iMac15,1

iMac16,1

iMac16,2

iMac17,1 161.0.0.0.0

iMac18,1, iMac18,3

⚠️ Apple hasn’t previously listed the iMac12,2 separately, but this appears to have the same version as the iMac12,1.

MacBook:

MacBook6,1

MacBook7,1

MacBook8,1

MacBook9,1

MacBook10,1

MacBook Air:

MacBookAir3,1

MacBookAir4,1, MacBookAir4,2

MacBookAir5,1

MacBookAir6,1, MacBookAir6,2 110.0.0.0.0

MacBookAir7,1

MacBook Pro:

MacBookPro6,1 96.0.0.0.0

MacBookPro7,1 may not update?

MacBookPro8,1

MacBookPro9,1, MacBookPro9,1 222.0.0.0.0

MacBookPro10,1 251.0.0.0.0

MacBookPro10,2

MacBookPro11,1, MacBookPro11,2 149.0.0.0.0

MacBookPro11,4

MacBookPro12,1

MacBookPro13,1 227.0.0.0.0

MacBookPro13,2, MacBookPro13,3

MacBookPro14,1, MacBookPro14,2, MacBookPro14,3 185.0.0.0.0

MacBookPro15,1, MacBookPro15,2 220.220.102.0.0 ??

⚠️ Apple doesn’t list the MacBookPro11,3, but this appears to have the same version as the MacBookPro11,1.

Mac mini:

Macmini4,1

Macmini5,1

Macmini6,1, Macmini6,2

Macmini7,1

Mac Pro:

MacPro6,1

⚠️ Apple doesn’t list the MacPro5,1. See below for further information about this model.

T2 chip models:

The iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (MacBookPro15,1 and 15,2) use a different mechanism for firmware updates, managed by their T2 chips. They also appear unable to run eficheck .

How to check your Mac’s EFI firmware version

Use the About This Mac command at the top of the Apple menu, and click on the System Report… button. In the Hardware Overview listing, this is given as the Boot ROM Version, and typically now looks like

123.0.0.0.0 . In that, 123 is a new model identifier. The firmware version is then given in the following four numbers. For all models at present, this appears to be 0.0.0.0.

What to do if your Mac’s EFI firmware is different from that shown

There are two reasons for the major version being higher than that shown:

Your Mac has installed an updater which has in turn installed a newer version of the EFI firmware. This may happen if you install a beta release of macOS, or could happen after service to your Mac. It may rarely occur if you download the latest Combo updater for macOS.

Your Mac has installed a spurious version of the EFI firmware, such as malware. You should be able to check that in High Sierra and above: see below for instructions.

If the installed version of EFI firmware has a version which is lower than that shown, you can try installing the 10.14.1 or Security Update a second time. Then check the firmware version again. Consider upgrading to Mojave as appropriate.

EFI firmware updaters are now only distributed as part of macOS / OS X updates and upgrades: Apple does not provide them separately.

How can you check the integrity of your EFI firmware?

If you are concerned that something bad may have happened to your EFI firmware, and your Mac is running High Sierra or Mojave, you can run the eficheck tool to test this. Normally, this is run automatically every week, and you should be informed of any issues which it raises. But there’s no harm in running it if that gives you peace of mind.

Open Terminal, and in its command line type

/usr/libexec/firmwarecheckers/eficheck/eficheck --integrity-check

Once it completes, you should see a response like

EFI Version: IM171.88Z.F000.B00.1809251200

Primary allowlist version match found. No changes detected in primary hashes.

In the first line of the response, this gives the Mac model (MBP141 = MacBook Pro 14,1), the major version (F000), the minor version (B00), and the build datestamp of that version (= [20]18/09/25 12:00).

If it doesn’t, save the result immediately and contact Apple support soonest, ready to quote to them the results of that check.

Note that eficheck returns a version number which is different in format from those given by System Information, and is different in its content too. I currently don’t understand the relationship between these different numbers, nor how they should have become different. Fuller details about eficheck are given in this article.

Should you check your EFI firmware against the Allow List?

Although eficheck ‘s Allow List is intended to ensure that your Mac’s EFI firmware is recent, it does not require that it is the current version, as listed above – it’s an Allow List. What it is primarily intended to do is check that nothing has tampered with your firmware. So its Allow List is content with older and newer firmware versions – it currently has more than 2,000 entries – but most importantly checks that the version installed is intact, as Apple expects it to be, and hasn’t been corrupted or altered.

Running eficheck as detailed above is the best way to perform that check. Looking through its Allow List won’t normally tell you the current version of the EFI firmware for your particular Mac, and can confuse.

What about SMC versions?

Isn’t EFI firmware complex enough for you? There is currently no way to check the integrity of other firmware, etc., and no one has even started to focus on SMC versions.

However, if you’re that curious, High Sierra and Mojave offer another firmware checker, which examines BCM5701 ethernet devices. In Terminal, type

/usr/libexec/firmwarecheckers/ethcheck/ethcheck --h

to see its usage information. The command

sudo /usr/libexec/firmwarecheckers/ethcheck/ethcheck --integrity-check

performs a check on your ethernet firmware, provided that your Mac has a real ethernet port. You can find the current version of the ethernet firmware listed in the Ethernet Cards section of System Information.

MacPro5,1

‘Cheesegrater’ Mac Pro models which are compatible with High Sierra and later, but prior to the ‘new’ Late 2013 model, with the designator MacPro5,1, are different when it comes to EFI firmware updates. As explained by Apple, you must upgrade these to High Sierra 10.13.6 before upgrading to Mojave, otherwise they will be unable to take further EFI firmware updates. However, doing that should enable them to update using the regular Software Update system in future.

(First release of 31 October 2018 for Mojave 10.14.1, and updated High Sierra and Sierra.)