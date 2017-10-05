High Sierra “Supplemental Update” now available

Apple has released a “supplemental update” for macOS High Sierra 10.13 from the App Store.

According to the extremely brief release notes, this improves the robustness of the installer, fixes a cursor graphics bug when using Adobe InDesign (presumably CC), and resolves an issue with the deletion of email messages from Yahoo accounts accessed using Mail.

This also fixes two of the glaring security issues in 10.13: it addresses the password bug in Disk Utility, detailed here, and prevents malicious apps from extracting keychain passwords, a bug reported by Patrick Wardle.

It is 915 MB in size, so clearly does more than the release notes let on. Let’s hope that it provides a real, function version of Disk Utility, rather than a comedy version.

I will post further details once I have installed and explored it a bit.