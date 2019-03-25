Apple has released (late) macOS 10.14.4 update, and security updates for Sierra and High Sierra

Apple has just, over four hours later than usual, released the update to macOS Mojave 10.14.4. With it, separately, comes a security update to bring Gatekeeper’s data to version 164: that should be applied after installing the main update.

For those using Sierra and High Sierra, there is Security Update 2019-002 instead.

At last, Apple has provided extensive release notes, as well as detailed notes on the security fixes which this brings. The whole update amounts to some 2.8 GB, so is once again substantial. Although those release notes don’t mention it, I believe that this update bring an EFI firmware update for many, if not all, Macs too.

Among the more significant changes Apple details are:

the new Apple News+ subscription service detailed in today’s Apple Event;

Safari 12.1 adds Dark Mode support for websites which offer specific support for it;

Safari warns when insecure pages are loaded;

Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention replaces the Do Not Track standard to protect against cross-site tracking;

iTunes shows more editorial highlights, and support for Second Generation Airpods is added;

Air Quality Index maps are added to Maps for some countries;

Messages has improved quality audio recording;

Activity Monitor has better support for eGPUs;

MacBook Air 2018 has corrected default display brightness;

Wi-Fi connection issues are fixed.

The full release notes are here, and are well worth reading in full: thank you, Apple!

Security fixes include: fix a bypass of Gatekeeper checks, further fix to address vulnerability in FaceTime, six bugs in the kernel, multiple issues in Perl, ability to gain elevated privileges, and a bug in Siri which could initiate a Dictation request. There’s no mention of any fixes to vulnerabilities in privacy protection, though. A full list for 10.14.4 and both Security Updates is here.

I will post details of standalone updates once I have them.