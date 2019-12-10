Apple has released Catalina 10.15.2 update and Security Updates for High Sierra and Mojave

Apple has just released the Catalina update to 10.15.2, which weighs in at just under 3.5 GB, and Security Updates for High Sierra and Mojave. The latter is Security Update 2019-002, and is around 2GB.

Catalina 10.15.2 has detailed release notes, which list among others:

improvements in News+ and Stocks;

Music restores the column browser view, fixes a bug with album artwork, and another which can reset equaliser settings during playback;

adds support for iOS/iPadOS devices as remote controllers for Music and TV;

fixes four bugs in Photos, including better reliability with some AVI and MP4 files;

fixes two bugs in Mail, including blank Preferences windows, and problem with Undo retrieving deleted messages;

improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks with iOS/iPadOS devices through the Finder;

fixes a bug in the order of reminders in the Reminders app;

fixes poor typing response in Notes;

fixes an issue where the user password might not be accepted in T2 Macs upgraded to Catalina.

Security release notes for 10.15.2 and the two security updates are here, and include two kernel bugs, one of which affects all three versions of macOS, and updates to OpenLDAP 2.4.28, tcpdump 4.9.3 and libpcap 1.9.1 in Catalina.

Standalone installers are now available for Catalina 10.15.2 update, Mojave Security Update 2019-002, and High Sierra Security Update 2019-007. The 10.15.2 Combo update doesn’t appear to have been posted yet, though.

There is a further separate update available which brings Safari up to version 13.0.4.

I will update this article as soon as I have further details of these updates.