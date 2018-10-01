New version of Taccy extends its coverage of info about apps and privacy

Here’s a new version of my free tool Taccy, which adds some new information checkboxes to help you diagnose problems accessing Mojave’s protected private data.

This version now detects whether an app is supplied by Apple, through the Mac App Store, or independently using notarization or just a plain developer signature. It also reports the public AppleEvents entitlement, which is required of App Store apps if they are to be added to the Automation list in Privacy.

This should now make it easy to perform a full check on any app which isn’t behaving as expected with Mojave’s privacy protection, and to follow my guidance in this article for dealing with privacy problems.

Taccy version 1.0b5 is available from here: taccy10b5

