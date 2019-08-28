Preference settings: where to find them in Mojave

If you do have problems with getting Preference settings to stick, where do you look for the property list files containing them?

As a general principle:

Most sandboxed apps should now be accessed via ~/Library/Group Containers/[app signature]/Library/Preferences, where [app signature] is something like com.corpname.appname but may be prefaced by alphanumeric characters

apps should now be accessed via ~/Library/Group Containers/[app signature]/Library/Preferences, where [app signature] is something like com.corpname.appname but may be prefaced by alphanumeric characters Many non-sandboxed apps should now be accessed via ~/Library/Containers/[app signature]/Data/Library/Preferences, where [app signature] is something like com.corpname.appname

apps should now be accessed via ~/Library/Containers/[app signature]/Data/Library/Preferences, where [app signature] is something like com.corpname.appname settings which apply to all users , particularly if they apply before a user logs in, are normally in /Library/Preferences

, particularly if they apply before a user logs in, are normally in /Library/Preferences settings which apply to an individual user , only after they have logged in, are normally in ~/Library/Preferences (that’s the Library folder in your Home folder)

, only after they have logged in, are normally in ~/Library/Preferences (that’s the Library folder in your Home folder) settings files should be named something like com.corpname.appname.plist, but many still aren’t.

If you’re in doubt, open the Preferences (or other) folder in which you suspect the file is stored, and order the files by time and date last changed, the newest at the top. Open the app/pane, make a change in the Preferences or other settings, and the property list should shoot to the top of the Finder window.

For some years now, preference files are handled in a deceptive way by macOS. If you try making manual changes to them, those changes are likely to get ignored and reset. Before making any changes to preference files, consult this article for the best solution.

The safest way is to use the command tool defaults in Terminal, with a command such as

defaults delete ~/Library/Preferences/com.appvendor.appname.plist

where com.appvendor.appname.plist is the name of the preference file to be deleted, including the .plist extension. If you use this on preferences stored in the main /Library/Preferences, you’ll need to preface that command with sudo to obtain the necessary elevated privileges.

An excellent GUI preferences editor is Thomas Tempelmann’s free Prefs Editor.

Here is a list of well-known preference files, for macOS Mojave 10.14. These are similar to High Sierra, but earlier versions are more different.

Activity Monitor preferences ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.ActivityMonitor.plist

Address Book preferences ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.AddressBook.plist

Airport preferences /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/com.apple.airport.preferences.plist

Ambient light sensor /Library/Preferences/com.apple.iokit.AmbientLightSensor.plist

App preference settings ~/Library/Preferences/[app signature].plist

App Store account settings ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.appstore.commerce.plist, ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.commerce.plist and others

App Store autoupdate settings /Library/Preferences/com.apple.commerce.plist

App Store settings ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.appstore.plist

Apple accounts enabled /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/com.apple.accounts.exists.plist and ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.accountsd.plist

Apple Remote Desktop /Library/Preferences/com.apple.ARDAgent.plist

Archive Utility ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.archiveutility.plist

Audio MIDI Setup ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.audio.AudioMIDISetup.plist

Audio settings /Library/Preferences/Audio/com.apple.audio.DeviceSettings.plist and /Library/Preferences/Audio/com.apple.audio.SystemSettings.plist

Automator ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.Automator.plist

Bluetooth configuration /Library/Preferences/com.apple.Bluetooth.plist

Calculator exchange rates, etc. ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.calculateframework.plist

Calendar ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.iCal.plist

ColorSync calibrations ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.ColorSyncCalibrator.plist

Contacts ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.AddressBook.plist

Crash Reporter ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.CrashReporter.plist (may be defunct)

Date & Time menubar clock ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.menuextra.clock.plist

Date & Time timezone auto setting /Library/Preferences/com.apple.timezone.auto.plist (may now be defunct)

Dock ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.dock.plist

Emoji & Symbols palettes ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.CharacterPaletteIM.plist and ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.CharacterPicker.plist

Energy Saver settings /Library/Preferences/com.apple.PowerManagement.plist, and in com.apple.PowerManagement.[UUID].plist, where [UUID] is replaced by your hardware UUID.

Find My Mac /Library/Preferences/com.apple.FindMyMac.plist

Finder ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.finder.plist

Help ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.help.plist

iBooks ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.iBooksX.plist

iMessage ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.imessage.bag.plist

iTunes ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.iTunes.plist

iTunes, Aperture, iPhoto paths ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.iApps.plist

Keyboard settings before login /Library/Preferences/com.apple.HIToolbox.plist

Keyboard settings after login ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.HIToolbox.plist

Login window /Library/Preferences/com.apple.loginwindow.plist

Miscellaneous preferences ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.systempreferences.plist

Network extensions /Library/Preferences/com.apple.networkextension.plist and /Library/Preferences/com.apple.networkextension.necp.plist

Network interfaces /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/NetworkInterfaces.plist

Network settings /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/preferences.plist

Network Utility ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.NetworkUtility.plist

Photos ~/Library/Containers/com.apple.Photos/Data/Library/Preferences/com.apple.Photos.plist

Power Management /Library/Preferences/com.apple.PowerManagement.plist, and com.apple.PowerManagement.[UUID].plist, where [UUID] is replaced by your hardware UUID.

Printers /Library/Preferences/org.cups.printers.plist

Remote Access servers /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/com.apple.RemoteAccessServers.plist (may be defunct)

Safari ~/Library/Containers/com.apple.Safari/Data/Library/Preferences/com.apple.Safari.plist

SMB servers /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/com.apple.smb.server.plist (may be defunct)

Software updates /Library/Preferences/com.apple.SoftwareUpdate.plist and ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.commerce.plist

Spaces ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.spaces.plist

Spotlight ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.spotlight.plist

Text substitutions (Keyboard pane, Text tab) in an SQLite database in ~/Library/Dictionaries/CoreDataUbiquitySupport/ under your UUID; not readily editable or removable

Time Machine backups /Library/Preferences/com.apple.TimeMachine.plist

Universal Access ~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.universalaccess.plist

User dictionary in an SQLite database in ~/Library/Dictionaries/CoreDataUbiquitySupport/ under your UUID; not readily editable or removable

WiFi settings /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/com.apple.wifi.message-tracer.plist

Some settings are not stored in preference files. Some essentials are set in the SMC or NVRAM, detailed here. Usernames, passwords, and security certificates are of course stored in keychains, which are covered in several other articles here. Traditional Unix config files are very rarely used by macOS, but may be used by services and servers running on macOS: check their documentation.

Recent Items are kept in ~/Library/Application Support/com.apple.sharedfilelist, and full details are given here. The Launch Services database keeps track of document types and how they relate to apps, and is detailed here. Metadata attached to folders and files is stored in the file system’s volume metadata, and is detailed here.