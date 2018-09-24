macOS Mojave ships

Apple released macOS 10.14 Mojave at 1700 UTC on 24 September, as scheduled. Although the App Store didn’t always seem to want to offer it, showing High Sierra as the current macOS available for some time after its release into the Store, it is there and ready for download free of charge.

Apple provides it in a monolithic 6 GB installer app; after last year’s failed experiment with a two-part installer, I’m delighted that this sticks to the proven system.

When it has downloaded, ensure that you make at least one safe copy of the installer, as in previous cases it does remove itself once the upgrade is complete. A copy is essential if you want to make a USB bootable installer, or upgrade other Macs.

If you have an iMac 27-inch Late 2012 with a 3 TB hard disk and a Boot Camp partition, you must remove that partition before you can install Mojave, according to an Apple support note just published. Other models and configurations are not, apparently, affected.

I have so far installed it on my MacBook Pro 2017, as an upgrade from High Sierra 10.13.6 (it has been running Mojave betas from an external SSD). Probably all Mac models will undergo an EFI firmware update. On this Mac, the installation sequence took just under half an hour in total, passing through the following stages (elapsed times in minutes:seconds from the start):

installer splash screen – this is the point to ensure you make a copy or three

licence agreement

choice of installation disk

00:00 “About 9 minutes remaining” according to installer window in High Sierra

02:25 restart to black screen, then white Apple logo and progress bar

03:25 grey screen, then black with Apple logo and progress bar “About 36 mins remaining”

17:05 brief black screen, back to progress bar as before

18:00 blink black, back to progress bar

18:20 “About 16 mins remaining”

28:30 complete.

Your times and stages may well, of course, vary, particularly if the installer is converting a large Fusion Drive to APFS. It’s also heartening to see the Installer using the privacy protection system too.

You’ll then need your Apple ID password to enter the App Store, and the standard 6-digit code for authentication as if it was a new Mac.

If you need to create a bootable installer, for example on a USB memory stick, then Apple’s official instructions are here, and have been updated for Mojave.