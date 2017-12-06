Sierra and El Capitan security updates and High Sierra 10.13.2 are now available

Apple has released version 10.13.2 of High Sierra, which is now available as an update from the App Store, as a complete installer from there, or as a downloadable installer from here. Apple hasn’t yet provided a ‘Combo’ updater, but should do so shortly.

Apple’s brief release notes claim that it improves compatibility with some third-party USB audio devices, improves VoiceOver naviation of PDF documents in Preview, and improves Braille displays in Mail.

The Sierra and El Capitan security updates, together with 10.13.2, address a substantial number of vulnerabilities too. These include updating to apache 2.4.28, the High Sierra root vulnerability already patched in the previous security update (10.13 only), bugs in Intel graphics drivers (10.13 only), seven kernel bugs, and others.

Although that list of fixes seems quite short, the High Sierra update is 2 GB in size. I will look through it and see what else it has changed.