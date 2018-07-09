macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 update, Sierra and El Capitan Security Updates 2018-004 now available

Apple has released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 update, and the 2018-004 security updates for Sierra and El Capitan.

The major new feature for 10.13.6 is AirPlay 2 multi-room audio support for iTunes. There are two bugs fixed:

Photos should now recognise AVCHD media from more cameras,

Mail users should now be able to move a message from Gmail to another account.

Safari is updated to version 11.1.2, with security fixes including a couple of spoofing vulnerabilities. Further details of fixes to Safari are here.

The list of security fixes is quite short. Among those are: a memory corruption bug in APFS; one kernel bug with Lazy FP state, and a couple of bugs in libxpc.

In El Capitan and Sierra, there are few security fixes, including: a malicious app could break out of its sandbox (CoreCrypto), and a Sierra bug in which DesktopServices could reveal sensitive user info. However, yet again Apple seems to have replaced large numbers of files in /Library and /System/Library, including pretty well all extensions, at least in Sierra.

Full details of security fixes are here.

For most models of Mac (perhaps all), these updates bring EFI firmware updates too. Once I have analysed these, I will update my article listing current versions.

As usual, the updates are available from the App Store, with standalone updates available from:

here for High Sierra 10.13.6 (1.88 GB)

here for the Combo update for High Sierra 10.13.6 (2.49 GB)

here for Sierra Security Update 2018-004

here for El Capitan Security Update 2018-004.

I will update this with further details as I get to discover them.