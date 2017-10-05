What the High Sierra Supplemental Update actually updates

As usual, Apple’s release notes for the Supplemental Update to High Sierra, released on 5 October 2017, fall short of describing what it actually updates.

Here’s a list of the significant changes:

Mail.app is updated to version 11.0 (3445.1.7)

Safari.app is updated to version 11.0 (13604.1.38.1.6)

Disk Utility is updated to version 17.0 (1626)

Keychain Access.app is updated to version 10.0 (55237.1.1)

System Image Utility.app is updated to version 10.13 (820)

Certificate Assistant.app is updated to version 5.0 (55174)

Installer.app is updated to version 6.2.0 (920)

Remote management is updated, with new versions of ARDAgent.app, its VNC Server and Screensharing bundles

Setup Assistant.app is updated, together with several of its plugins, and migration

APFS is updated throughout, to version 748.1.47

Updated frameworks include AppKit, Cocoa, GameKit, SafariServices, and security frameworks

The Startup Disk preference pane is updated

Many private frameworks are updated, including several Swift ones

AppleProRes Codec is updated

Among the command tools updated are disktool , diskutil , and spctl .

There are also a lot of EFI firmware updates, which I will record, where necessary, in my separate article listing firmware versions, and many SMC updates too. It isn’t clear which of these may be duplicates of those in the original installer.

That sounds more like 900 MB of update, I think.