SystHist 1.3 now details macOS 10.14 Mojave system updates

Thanks to those intrepid beta-testers who have pointed out that SystHist 1.2, while running perfectly well in macOS 10.14 Mojave, doesn’t list system updates for 10.14.

Version 1.3 now includes Mojave updates in all its three panels, and is available from here: systhist13

Those not yet running Mojave don’t need this update, as it shouldn’t change much for them, although it has now been ported to Swift 4.2 and built with Xcode 10ß4, which may bring some minor internal improvements. Unless Apple makes further changes in the final release of Mojave, this version should be good for that as well.