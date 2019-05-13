macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update has been released, with Sierra and High Sierra Security Updates 2019-003

Apple has just released macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update, which is around 2.8 GB in size when obtain via the Software Update pane. Also available are Security Updates 2019-003 for Sierra and High Sierra. The updates include Safari 12.1.1.

Apple has only issued brief notes on the changes this update brings. They include the addition of AirPlay 2 support from a Mac directly to an AirPlay 2 enabled smart TV, minor improvements to Apple News+ where it’s available, lower audio latency on MacBook Pro 2018 models, and a bugfix for OmniOutliner and OmniPlan.

This release also disables any accessories which have insecure Bluetooth connections, and fixes an issue with resetting user account passwords after using a personal recovery key (PRK) to unlock a FileVault volume. Full details are here.

Security fixes include: a bug in the App Firewall, vulnerabilities to crafted audio and movie files, a bypass for Gatekeeper checks (an important fix), a couple of issues with Disk Images, an authentication issue in EFI, three kernel bugs, four in SQLite, and multiple bugs in WebKit. A full listing should shortly be available from here.

Apple has now made available the standalone updates: the 10.14.5 Combo update is available from here, and the smaller ‘delta’ update is available from here.

Sierra Security Update 2019-003 is available from here, and High Sierra Security Update 2019-003 is available from here.

Bundled with the main update is an update for Mojave to KEXT block version 14.5.1, and most if not all Macs should have an EFI Firmware Update: this iMac Pro with a T2 chip moves up to version 220.260.170.0.0 with iBridge at 16.16.5125.0.0,0. Thanks to Pico for discovering those already, so that they are now listed on the EFI firmware version page.

A separate Gatekeeper Configuration Data update is available, bringing that to version 166 – I will announce that separately.

There is a second update which should be included with the main update, which fixes iOS device connectivity for iTunes for macOS. You shouldn’t have to download or install that separately.

Updated 2230 UTC 13 May 2019.