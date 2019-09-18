Mojave 10.14.6 can still panic MacBook Pro 15-inch 2018 and 2019 models

Some MacBook Pro users may still suffer sporadic kernel panics because of firmware bugs in any release of macOS 10.14.6 Mojave, even after the second Supplemental Update. This appears to be confined to MacBook Pro 15-inch models from 2018 and 2019, designated MacBookPro15,1 and possibly also 15,3.

Careful research by Mr. Macintosh shows that those specific models can continue to suffer kernel panics when their built-in FaceTime camera is used, irrespective of which app uses it. There appear to be only two workarounds at present:

Don’t use the built-in FaceTime camera until the problem is fixed.

Connect a USB or another web camera, even if it’s left unused.

Apple is understood to be working on a further BridgeOS/iBridge firmware update to fix this, which will no doubt be released in 10.14.6 Supplemental Update take 3 in the near future. I suspect that will make the 10.14.6 the longest Apple has ever taken to get a minor macOS right.

