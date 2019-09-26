Apple has just released macOS 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2 (which is in fact the third Supplemental Update to 10.14.6). Around 1.25 GB in size, Apple states that this fixes one security vulnerability in Foundation, which could be attacked remotely. This brings the build number of Mojave to 18G103.

Changed items in 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2 (really 3) are very few in number, and include AppKit, Foundation and CoreFoundation frameworks, the latter remaining at version 6.9 but its build number increasing to 1575.22. There are apparently no changes to any Apple apps in /Applications, nor those in /System/Library/CoreServices.

It’s tempting to suggest that this might also include the ‘final’ fix for kernel panics on MacBook Pro 15-inch 2018 and 2019 models, as described here, although there are no firmware updates for the T2-equipped iMac Pro.

Also released are Security Updates 2019-005 for High Sierra (bringing its build number to 17G8037) and Sierra (build 16G2136), which are reported to fix the same vulnerability in Foundation. This may be the last security update for Sierra.

Standlone updaters are now available as follows:

(Updated 2140 UTC 26 September 2019.)