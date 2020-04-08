Apple has released Catalina 10.15.4 Supplemental Update

Apple has released macOS 10.15.4 Supplemental Update, an out-of-cycle update which fixes:

problems taking part in FaceTime calls with devices running older versions of iOS or macOS;

problems with repeated password prompts for Office 365 accounts;

problems with the latest MacBook Air 2020, with hanging in Setup Assistant or when connecting or disconnecting 4K or 5K external displays

unresponsive USB-C ports.

The download is 1.38 GB, and I will have fuller details here tomorrow.

A standalone updater is also available from here.