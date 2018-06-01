32-bitCheck 1.3 has an improved interface

Version 1.3 of 32-bitCheck, my free tool for checking which apps are still 32-bit only, has two improvements in its interface:

Clearing the Folder textbox is now an option, controlled by the Flush checkbox. If you want it cleared with each scan, leave it ticked; if you want the text left there so that you can modify it for the next scan, ensure the checkbox is unticked.

The documentation and Help book have been updated, and I have added Tooltips too.

This new version is available from here: 32bitCheck13

