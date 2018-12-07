What has happened to the App Store in 10.14.2?

Mojave 10.14.2 update didn’t, if Apple’s release notes are to be believed, bring any changes to the Mac App Store. But after the update, it is behaving quite differently. In fact, it looks as if it’s broken, on this Mac at least.

This morning I was notified of the first updates since updating to 10.14.2. I clicked on each to download them, suspecting that they’d be rather large.

A little while later, instead of showing the progress circles, each of the four appeared to be left in iCloud rather than downloaded – something that I have never seen the App Store do before. There doesn’t appear to be any new option to leave updated apps in the cloud in this way.

So I clicked on each cloud icon to download the updated app. Now the App Store just displays spinning 3/4 circles for each.

When I look in my Applications folder, though, the apps appear to have been updated there, reporting the new versions and running them correctly. But still the App Store app shows the spinning 3/4 circles, even after I have quit it.

I haven’t a clue what is going on. Have you?