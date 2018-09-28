Silent Mojave night: security settings files in macOS Mojave

In amongst the hundreds of thousands of files which together make macOS Mojave work, there are security and other settings files which Apple normally updates silently. These are almost completely undocumented, but can sometimes cause problems, by disabling an old version of Flash, Java, or Silverlight, or even breaking your network connection. Here’s a quick roundup of those which you are most likely to come across.

Core Suggestions Configuration Data

Latest version: 1.0 680.111, 18 August 2018.

These are support data for /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/CoreSuggestions.framework, to be used in various app features.

CoreLSKD Configuration Data

Latest version: 10.5.0, 17 August 2018.

These are support data for /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/CoreLSKD.framework and go into /usr/share/kdrl.bundle for internal use.

EFI Allow List

No version given. 23 August 2018.

A bundle containing files listing all the allowed versions (and signatures?) of EFI firmware for Macs running Mojave. Stored in /usr/libexec/firmwarecheckers/eficheck/EFIAllowListShipping.bundle and used by the eficheck tool for its weekly EFI firmware checks. Introduced in High Sierra, as detailed here.

Gatekeeper Configuration Data

Latest version: 155, 24 September 2018.

This is an SQLite database which is placed in /private/var/db/gkopaque.bundle/Contents/Resources/gkopaque.db to provide blacklists and whitelists for Gatekeeper’s security system, which checks the code signatures of apps.

Gatekeeper Disk Image Configuration Data

Latest version: 7.2, 17 August 2018.

This provides data for checking signed disk images, which is kept in /var/db/gke.bundle/Contents/Resources/gke.auth It remains unchanged from Sierra.

Incompatible Kernel Extension Configuration Data

Latest version: 14.0.3, 17 August 2018.

This is a list of kernel extensions (KEXTs) which will be excluded at startup, and is stored in /System/Library/Extensions/AppleKextExcludeList.kext. This is a new version, different from that in High Sierra, reflecting Mojave’s updated policies.

MRT Configuration Data

Latest version: 1.35, 19 June 2018.

These are the settings for Apple’s Malware Removal Tool /System/Library/CoreServices/MRT.app and go into that app, so that it can remove any malware which macOS detects.

TCC Configuration Data

This is an addition for Mojave, to support its privacy protection. Although the TCC database is located in /Library/Application Support/com.apple.TCC, I believe that there are additional configuration data files, which I have yet to locate. Once I do, I will post details here. Updates are pushed silently by Apple.

XProtectPlistConfigData

Latest version: 1.0 2100, 28 September 2018.

These are the whitelists and blacklists used by XProtect, as detailed here. They go into /System/Library/CoreServices/XProtect.bundle/Contents/Resources/XProtect.meta.plist,

/System/Library/CoreServices/XProtect.bundle/Contents/Resources/XProtect.plist and /System/Library/CoreServices/XProtect.bundle/Contents/Resources/XProtect.yara.

IncompatibleAppList

Latest version: 1189, 21 September 2018

These settings are placed in /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/SystemMigration.framework for use by Migration Manager.

Details last updated 28 September 2018.