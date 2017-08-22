Storyspace and hypertext: index to articles (version 2)

Tinderbox and Storyspace are extremely sophisticated and powerful tools for working with extensive networks of notes. Tinderbox edits and maintains notes for use within the app, and exports them to HTML and other formats. Storyspace is primarily intended for using similar structured notes and other content to generate hypertext documents, for which there is a free reader app for macOS.

This is a revised and updated index to articles and tutorials posted here about Tinderbox, Storyspace, and hypertext.

Storyspace Reader (free from Eastgate)

Download from Eastgate Systems or here (with free document on the Fall of Icarus).

Hypertext for almost all

Storyspace 3.2 and Storyspace Reader for OS X includes a downloadable example hypertext document complete with the Storyspace Reader app, for Macs running OS X Yosemite or El Capitan

Storyspace Reader: a tutorial, 1 – basic use and navigation

Storyspace Reader: a tutorial, 2 – views and customisation

Storyspace Reader: a tutorial, 3 – advanced navigation

Tinderbox

Parallel Text in Tinderbox 7: Porting Metamorphoses Book 1

The Best of Both Worlds: making hypertext for both Tinderbox and Storyspace

Adding Timing Features to an App: Tinderbox and Storyspace

Exporting HTML from Tinderbox 7: Using CSS for a Help Book

Using HTML from Tinderbox 7 to make a Help Book

Improving HTML from Tinderbox to Make a Better Help Book

Building a text database using Tinderbox

Moving a blog to Tinderbox: Troubleshooting Macs

Moving a blog to Tinderbox: Progress and tidying up

Moving a blog to Tinderbox: Guiding decisions

A Tinderbox Scrapbook for Source Code: exporting in WordPress markdown

A Tinderbox Scrapbook for Source Code: plain text and public order

Completing and using a Swift Scrapbook in Tinderbox

LaTeXport: writing LaTeX documents using Tinderbox

LaTeXport: loose ends

LaTeXport: revenge of the templates, and on to Tufte Book

Adding ‘parallel’ text and a timeline to the Lady of Shalott, in Tinderbox and Storyspace

Storyspace Tutorials

Purchase and download from Eastgate Systems.

Storyspace: the original hypertext app, history and introduction (1)

Getting started with Storyspace 3 – beginner’s tutorial, part 1 (2)

Using guards to structure reading – tutorial, part 2 (3)

Building an interactive timeline – tutorial, part 3 (4)

Digging a bit deeper with attributes, prototypes, and actions – tutorial, part 4 (5)

Structuring hypertext using rules instead of links – tutorial, part 5 (6)

Appearance attributes, badges, captions, and more (7)

Some selected readings on hypertext (8)

Handling notes and references (9)

More on references (10)

Timelines, outlines, and linked windows (11)

Exploding poetry, progress bars, and Summary Tables (12)

Making First Impressions: 1 Content and structure (13)

Making First Impressions: 2 Prototypes and containers (14)

Making First Impressions: 3 Joining up (15)

Making First Impressions: 4 Ready for early test (16)

Marking Time: Storyspace and Tinderbox, an introductory tutorial on creating timelines (17)

Storyspace 3: Space and Time, more from the Map view, quick and simple use of Map and Timeline views (18)

Analysing narrative paintings of Icarus and Daedalus (19)

Storyspace 3.1: a world of difference (20)

From database to hypertext: exporting from FileMaker Pro to Storyspace (21)

Alternative methods of importing into Storyspace and Tinderbox (22)

Storyspace 3.1.2 and Tinderbox 6.6.0: details updated (23)

QuarkXPress 2016, Storyspace/Tinderbox, and HTML5 (24)

Dynamic stories: text substitution and stretchtext in Storyspace (and Tinderbox) (25)

An illustrated glossary of links in Storyspace 3 (26)

Stretchtext: a hidden gem in real hypertext (27)

Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 1: imports and prototypes (28)

Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 2: links and stretchtext (30)

Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 3: alt stories and references (31)

Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 4: sidethreads and projections (32)

Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 5: galleries and timelines (33)

Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 6: glossary and index (34)

Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 1 (35)

Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 2 (36)

Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 3 (37)

Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 4 (38)

Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 5 (39)

The Salome Story: analysing and telling changing narrative on your Mac (40)

The Salome Story: first full release version for Storyspace and Tinderbox (41)

Parallel hypertext: Storyspace metamorphosed 1 (42)

Parallel hypertext: Storyspace metamorphosed 2, including a full Latin and English version of Ovid’s Metamorphoses Book 1 in Tinderbox/Storyspace format (43)

Parallel hypertext: Storyspace metamorphosed 3, including the same parallel text with 21 paintings (44)

The Best of Both Worlds: making hypertext for both Tinderbox and Storyspace (45)

Adding Timing Features to an App: Tinderbox and Storyspace (46)

Building a text database using Tinderbox (47T)

Tennyson, Pre-Raphaelites, and Storyspace: a rewarding combination (48)

Adding ‘parallel’ text and a timeline to the Lady of Shalott, in Tinderbox and Storyspace (49)

Storyspace 3.2 and Storyspace Reader for OS X

Structure in non-fiction

Structure in narrative (non-fiction) text

Telling the story: narrative across media, including spoken, written, movies, graphic novels, paintings, photos, and music

The Story in Paintings: Using Storyspace for analysis

Tools for making timelines

Marking Time: introducing the timeline

Marking Time: Timeline 3D

Marking Time: Aeon Timeline

Marking Time: other routes to timelines

Marking Time: making good timelines

Index of Topics Covered

^ (caret) Article 25

adornments (Map view) Article 13 Article 15 Article 18 Article 41 Article 48

Aliases Article 10 Article 19 Article 49

Align commands Article 37

Appearance attributes Article 6, Article 7

AppleScript Article 5 Article 21

attributes Article 5, Article 7 Article 42

Attributes view Article 1

backlinks Article 10

badge Article 7, Article 9 Article 39 Article 40

Badge attribute Article 7

Bernstein, Mark Article 1, Article 8

blowhole command tool Article 44

Bolter, Jay David Article 1

Bookends Article 9

Border attribute Article 7

Breadcrumb Bar Article 11

buttons Article 6

caption Article 7, Article 9

^ (caret) Article 25

Chart view Article 1

Checked attribute Article 3

Color attribute Article 6, Article 7

colour, specifying Article 7 Article 36

colo(u)r schemes Article 13

compatibility Article 45

composite writing spaces Article 45 Article 49

conditional text Article 25 Article 30 Article 42 Article 45

container Article 9, Article 11, Article 12 Article 14 Article 15 Article 19

context Article 32 Article 36

co-ordinates Article 18

cross-references Article 2

CSV import Article 22 Article 23

custom attributes Article 5

custom badges Article 7

date picker Article 23 Article 28 Article 35

debugging Article 44

delivery Article 41

Document settings Article 13

document state Article 41

Duplicate writing space Article 43

Eastgate Systems Article 1, Article 8

Edicts Article 15

emoji Article 34

end matter Article 34

endnote Article 9

Events attributes Article 11

Explode command Article 12 Article 21 Article 22 Article 44 Article 47T

export Article 24

FileMaker Pro Article 21

find command Article 34

find() Article 6

footnote Article 9

gallery (Map view) Article 33

Getting Started with Hypertext Narrative Article 2

glossary Article 34

Go Back command Article 9 Article 20

guards Article 3 Article 23 Article 26 Article 45

help Article 2

hide/show text Article 42

history Article 1, Article 8

HTML export Article 24

hypertext Article 1, Article 8, Article 11

ID attribute Article 46

images Article 3, Article 4 Article 14 Article 19 Article 20 Article 37

importing text Article 12 Article 21 Article 22 Article 23 Article 28 Article 30 Article 31 Article 47T

In Memoriam Web Article 1

index Article 34

introduction Article 1

iOS Article 21

Joyce, Michael Article 1

Landow, George P Article 8

line numbers Article 42 Article 43

links Article 2, Article 3, Article 9, Article 10 Article 30 Article 31 Article 32 Article 35 Article 45 Article 49

lists Article 10 Article 26

log access Article 46

Make Web Link Article 38 Article 39

Map view Article 1 Article 15 Article 18 Article 31 Article 33 Article 38 Article 44

MapBodySizeText attribute Article 44

me writing space Article 42

Moretti, Franco Article 7

MyString attribute Article 5

narrative Article 8 Article 19 Article 31 Article 36

note, note+ links Article 26

notes Article 9

OnAdd action Article 15 Article 28

OnVisit action Article 5, Article 6 Article 46

Opacity attribute Article 6, Article 7

Outline view Article 1, Article 11 Article 48 Article 49

parking space Article 2, Article 4, Article 9 Article 37

parallel text Article 42 Article 43 Article 45 Article 49

plain links Article 26

plot Article 12

poetry Article 12

progress bar Article 12

projections Article 32

prototypes Article 5, Article 6, Article 9, Article 11 Article 14 Article 15 Article 20 Article 28 Article 33 Article 35

references Article 9, Article 10 Article 13 Article 31

References attributes Article 9, Article 10

release Article 41

Requirements attribute Article 26

Reset Margins command Article 34

rich text import Article 23

Rules Article 6 Article 15

runCommand() Article 5 Article 46

scaling views Article 31

scripts Article 5

sculptural hypertext Article 1

sequential number Article 46

Shadow attribute Article 6, Article 7

Shape attribute Article 7

shark links Article 26 Article 45

shell command Article 5

shipping Article 41

sidenote Article 2, Article 9

sidethread Article 32

Smart Quotes Article 36 Article 43 Article 49

Smith, John B Article 1

start writing space Article 2

stretchtext Article 23 Article 25 Article 26 Article 27 Article 30 Article 31 Article 32 Article 34 Article 36

substitution, text Article 25 Article 30

Subtitle attribute Article 14

Summary Table Article 12

tab-delimited text Article 22

testing Article 44 Article 46

Text attribute Article 5, Article 9 Article 14

text colo(u)r Article 36

text generation Article 5, Article 9 Article 25

text links Article 2, Article 9 Article 14 Article 26 Article 31 Article 36 Article 37 Article 38 Article 48

text reflow Article 34

text substitution Article 25 Article 36

TextFontSize attribute Article 15

timeline Article 4, Article 11, Article 17 Article 18 Article 33 Article 49

Timeline view Article 1, Article 11, Article 17 Article 18 Article 19 Article 20 Article 30 Article 33 Article 39 Article 40 Article 49

timing Article 46

Tinderbox Article 1, Article 8, Article 9, Article 17 Article 24 Article 45

toggle switch Article 42

Treemap view Article 1

URL attribute Article 16

User attributes Article 5, Article 6, Article 9

version 3.1 Article 20

views Article 1

visited() Article 3

Visits attribute Article 3, Article 12

web links Article 16 Article 38 Article 39 Article 40

windows, multiple Article 11 Article 35 Article 41

workflow Article 40

Xpos, Ypos attributes Article 18

zoom (view scaling) Article 31