Storyspace and hypertext: index to articles (version 2)

Tinderbox and Storyspace are extremely sophisticated and powerful tools for working with extensive networks of notes. Tinderbox edits and maintains notes for use within the app, and exports them to HTML and other formats. Storyspace is primarily intended for using similar structured notes and other content to generate hypertext documents, for which there is a free reader app for macOS.
This is a revised and updated index to articles and tutorials posted here about Tinderbox, Storyspace, and hypertext.
Hypertext for almost all
Storyspace 3.2 and Storyspace Reader for OS X includes a downloadable example hypertext document complete with the Storyspace Reader app, for Macs running OS X Yosemite or El Capitan
Storyspace Reader: a tutorial, 1 – basic use and navigation
Storyspace Reader: a tutorial, 2 – views and customisation
Storyspace Reader: a tutorial, 3 – advanced navigation
Tinderbox
Parallel Text in Tinderbox 7: Porting Metamorphoses Book 1
The Best of Both Worlds: making hypertext for both Tinderbox and Storyspace
Adding Timing Features to an App: Tinderbox and Storyspace
Exporting HTML from Tinderbox 7: Using CSS for a Help Book
Using HTML from Tinderbox 7 to make a Help Book
Improving HTML from Tinderbox to Make a Better Help Book
Building a text database using Tinderbox
Moving a blog to Tinderbox: Troubleshooting Macs
Moving a blog to Tinderbox: Progress and tidying up
Moving a blog to Tinderbox: Guiding decisions
A Tinderbox Scrapbook for Source Code: exporting in WordPress markdown
A Tinderbox Scrapbook for Source Code: plain text and public order
Completing and using a Swift Scrapbook in Tinderbox
LaTeXport: writing LaTeX documents using Tinderbox
LaTeXport: loose ends
LaTeXport: revenge of the templates, and on to Tufte Book
Adding ‘parallel’ text and a timeline to the Lady of Shalott, in Tinderbox and Storyspace
Storyspace Tutorials
Purchase and download from Eastgate Systems.
Storyspace: the original hypertext app, history and introduction (1)
Getting started with Storyspace 3 – beginner’s tutorial, part 1 (2)
Using guards to structure reading – tutorial, part 2 (3)
Building an interactive timeline – tutorial, part 3 (4)
Digging a bit deeper with attributes, prototypes, and actions – tutorial, part 4 (5)
Structuring hypertext using rules instead of links – tutorial, part 5 (6)
Appearance attributes, badges, captions, and more (7)
Some selected readings on hypertext (8)
Handling notes and references (9)
More on references (10)
Timelines, outlines, and linked windows (11)
Exploding poetry, progress bars, and Summary Tables (12)
Making First Impressions: 1 Content and structure (13)
Making First Impressions: 2 Prototypes and containers (14)
Making First Impressions: 3 Joining up (15)
Making First Impressions: 4 Ready for early test (16)
Marking Time: Storyspace and Tinderbox, an introductory tutorial on creating timelines (17)
Storyspace 3: Space and Time, more from the Map view, quick and simple use of Map and Timeline views (18)
Analysing narrative paintings of Icarus and Daedalus (19)
Storyspace 3.1: a world of difference (20)
From database to hypertext: exporting from FileMaker Pro to Storyspace (21)
Alternative methods of importing into Storyspace and Tinderbox (22)
Storyspace 3.1.2 and Tinderbox 6.6.0: details updated (23)
QuarkXPress 2016, Storyspace/Tinderbox, and HTML5 (24)
Dynamic stories: text substitution and stretchtext in Storyspace (and Tinderbox) (25)
An illustrated glossary of links in Storyspace 3 (26)
Stretchtext: a hidden gem in real hypertext (27)
Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 1: imports and prototypes (28)
Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 2: links and stretchtext (30)
Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 3: alt stories and references (31)
Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 4: sidethreads and projections (32)
Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 5: galleries and timelines (33)
Porting from WordPress to Storyspace, 6: glossary and index (34)
Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 1 (35)
Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 2 (36)
Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 3 (37)
Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 4 (38)
Analysing and telling changing narrative in Storyspace 5 (39)
The Salome Story: analysing and telling changing narrative on your Mac (40)
The Salome Story: first full release version for Storyspace and Tinderbox (41)
Parallel hypertext: Storyspace metamorphosed 1 (42)
Parallel hypertext: Storyspace metamorphosed 2, including a full Latin and English version of Ovid’s Metamorphoses Book 1 in Tinderbox/Storyspace format (43)
Parallel hypertext: Storyspace metamorphosed 3, including the same parallel text with 21 paintings (44)
The Best of Both Worlds: making hypertext for both Tinderbox and Storyspace (45)
Adding Timing Features to an App: Tinderbox and Storyspace (46)
Building a text database using Tinderbox (47T)
Tennyson, Pre-Raphaelites, and Storyspace: a rewarding combination (48)
Adding ‘parallel’ text and a timeline to the Lady of Shalott, in Tinderbox and Storyspace (49)
In the index of topics below, these are numbered in sequence from 1 onwards.
Additional articles of relevance are:
Storyspace 3.2 and Storyspace Reader for OS X
Structure in non-fiction
Structure in narrative (non-fiction) text
Telling the story: narrative across media, including spoken, written, movies, graphic novels, paintings, photos, and music
The Story in Paintings: Using Storyspace for analysis
Tools for making timelines
Marking Time: introducing the timeline
Marking Time: Timeline 3D
Marking Time: Aeon Timeline
Marking Time: other routes to timelines
Marking Time: making good timelines
but these are not included in the indexed series. There is also a whole series on narrative in paintings, which is detailed at the top of the Painting Topics page in the main menu.
Index of Topics Covered
^ (caret) Article 25
adornments (Map view) Article 13 Article 15 Article 18 Article 41 Article 48
Aliases Article 10 Article 19 Article 49
Align commands Article 37
Appearance attributes Article 6, Article 7
AppleScript Article 5 Article 21
attributes Article 5, Article 7 Article 42
Attributes view Article 1
backlinks Article 10
badge Article 7, Article 9 Article 39 Article 40
Badge attribute Article 7
Bernstein, Mark Article 1, Article 8
blowhole command tool Article 44
Bolter, Jay David Article 1
Bookends Article 9
Border attribute Article 7
Breadcrumb Bar Article 11
buttons Article 6
caption Article 7, Article 9
^ (caret) Article 25
Chart view Article 1
Checked attribute Article 3
Color attribute Article 6, Article 7
colour, specifying Article 7 Article 36
colo(u)r schemes Article 13
compatibility Article 45
composite writing spaces Article 45 Article 49
conditional text Article 25 Article 30 Article 42 Article 45
container Article 9, Article 11, Article 12 Article 14 Article 15 Article 19
context Article 32 Article 36
co-ordinates Article 18
cross-references Article 2
CSV import Article 22 Article 23
custom attributes Article 5
custom badges Article 7
date picker Article 23 Article 28 Article 35
debugging Article 44
delivery Article 41
Document settings Article 13
document state Article 41
Duplicate writing space Article 43
Eastgate Systems Article 1, Article 8
Edicts Article 15
emoji Article 34
end matter Article 34
endnote Article 9
Events attributes Article 11
Explode command Article 12 Article 21 Article 22 Article 44 Article 47T
export Article 24
FileMaker Pro Article 21
find command Article 34
find() Article 6
footnote Article 9
gallery (Map view) Article 33
Getting Started with Hypertext Narrative Article 2
glossary Article 34
Go Back command Article 9 Article 20
guards Article 3 Article 23 Article 26 Article 45
help Article 2
hide/show text Article 42
history Article 1, Article 8
HTML export Article 24
hypertext Article 1, Article 8, Article 11
ID attribute Article 46
images Article 3, Article 4 Article 14 Article 19 Article 20 Article 37
importing text Article 12 Article 21 Article 22 Article 23 Article 28 Article 30 Article 31 Article 47T
In Memoriam Web Article 1
index Article 34
introduction Article 1
iOS Article 21
Joyce, Michael Article 1
Landow, George P Article 8
line numbers Article 42 Article 43
links Article 2, Article 3, Article 9, Article 10 Article 30 Article 31 Article 32 Article 35 Article 45 Article 49
lists Article 10 Article 26
log access Article 46
Make Web Link Article 38 Article 39
Map view Article 1 Article 15 Article 18 Article 31 Article 33 Article 38 Article 44
MapBodySizeText attribute Article 44
me writing space Article 42
Moretti, Franco Article 7
MyString attribute Article 5
narrative Article 8 Article 19 Article 31 Article 36
note, note+ links Article 26
notes Article 9
OnAdd action Article 15 Article 28
OnVisit action Article 5, Article 6 Article 46
Opacity attribute Article 6, Article 7
Outline view Article 1, Article 11 Article 48 Article 49
parking space Article 2, Article 4, Article 9 Article 37
parallel text Article 42 Article 43 Article 45 Article 49
plain links Article 26
plot Article 12
poetry Article 12
progress bar Article 12
projections Article 32
prototypes Article 5, Article 6, Article 9, Article 11 Article 14 Article 15 Article 20 Article 28 Article 33 Article 35
references Article 9, Article 10 Article 13 Article 31
References attributes Article 9, Article 10
release Article 41
Requirements attribute Article 26
Reset Margins command Article 34
rich text import Article 23
Rules Article 6 Article 15
runCommand() Article 5 Article 46
scaling views Article 31
scripts Article 5
sculptural hypertext Article 1
sequential number Article 46
Shadow attribute Article 6, Article 7
Shape attribute Article 7
shark links Article 26 Article 45
shell command Article 5
shipping Article 41
sidenote Article 2, Article 9
sidethread Article 32
Smart Quotes Article 36 Article 43 Article 49
Smith, John B Article 1
start writing space Article 2
stretchtext Article 23 Article 25 Article 26 Article 27 Article 30 Article 31 Article 32 Article 34 Article 36
substitution, text Article 25 Article 30
Subtitle attribute Article 14
Summary Table Article 12
tab-delimited text Article 22
testing Article 44 Article 46
Text attribute Article 5, Article 9 Article 14
text colo(u)r Article 36
text generation Article 5, Article 9 Article 25
text links Article 2, Article 9 Article 14 Article 26 Article 31 Article 36 Article 37 Article 38 Article 48
text reflow Article 34
text substitution Article 25 Article 36
TextFontSize attribute Article 15
timeline Article 4, Article 11, Article 17 Article 18 Article 33 Article 49
Timeline view Article 1, Article 11, Article 17 Article 18 Article 19 Article 20 Article 30 Article 33 Article 39 Article 40 Article 49
timing Article 46
Tinderbox Article 1, Article 8, Article 9, Article 17 Article 24 Article 45
toggle switch Article 42
Treemap view Article 1
URL attribute Article 16
User attributes Article 5, Article 6, Article 9
version 3.1 Article 20
views Article 1
visited() Article 3
Visits attribute Article 3, Article 12
web links Article 16 Article 38 Article 39 Article 40
windows, multiple Article 11 Article 35 Article 41
workflow Article 40
Xpos, Ypos attributes Article 18
zoom (view scaling) Article 31