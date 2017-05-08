Moving a blog to Tinderbox: Progress and tidying up

I was (delightedly) surprised that my previous article about going against the flow, and moving online content offline, brought so many encouraging comments. It is heartening to know that I am not the only person struggling with the limits of blogs and online publishing.

Since then, I have been adding more content to my Tinderbox document, which now exceeds twenty thousand words, and I hope has reached the point where a Mac user will value the little storage space that it requires. That additional content is wide-ranging in nature and technical level: I have just been enjoying adding a couple of notes which I hope are state-of-the-art guides to dealing with Time Machine backup problems, for example.

Mindful of my initial version being a little messy and inconsistent in parts, I have also spent time working through all the notes and tidying them up. I have formatted lists, hidden links, faired fonts, added extra links, and more.

The end result is now, I hope, significantly improved. One issue which I have addressed at last is that of note body text appearing on the note tiles in Map View. Mark Anderson has pointed out (several times, as I’m quite lazy about this) that body text readily appears in the Map View, particularly when you open Tinderbox/Storyspace documents using another version or different app. That body text is distracting, and best removed by setting the attribute $MapBodyTextSize to 1, from its default of 0.

The snag with doing that is that the same attribute determines the text listed on containers. It was easy here to set $MapBodyTextSize to 1 for each of the prototypes, but as the containers used the same prototypes, the note listings on them vanished too.

The simple answer is to create separate prototypes for those containers, using their original prototypes as prototypes, then for the container prototypes to set $MapBodyTextSize to 0. The listings then appear normally again on those containers.

Version 2 of the MacProblems reference is here: macproblems2

If you do not have a licensed copy of Tinderbox or Storyspace in which to use it, you can download Tinderbox from here, or Storyspace from here. Both operate in free demo mode before you need to invest in a licence. If you only want to read the document, the Storyspace download includes a copy of Storyspace Reader, which is free, and allows you to read the document in perpetuity.

There are, though, great advantages to opening the document using a fully-licensed copy of Tinderbox or Storyspace, as you will then be able to augment, update, and amend the content as you wish.

I hope that it proves useful.