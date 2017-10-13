Changing Stories: Ovid’s Metamorphoses on canvas, 0 – index and bibliography

There are two major literary sources which have inspired more European and North American paintings than any others: the Bible, and Ovid’s Metamorphoses. Although most of us are at least fairly familiar with the major Biblical narratives, and they are freely available in many different translations into almost every language, hardly any of us have read more than a few lines of Ovid.
We are also generally familiar with the gist of the major books of the Bible, progressing from the creation, through Adam and Eve, the Fall, on into the early history of the Jewish people, the records of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, and early church history in the New Testament. I suspect that hardly anyone reading this page has the remotest idea of the overall structure and sequence of the Metamorphoses.
Yet Ovid’s epic work inspired the writings of Dante, Chaucer, Shakespeare, and the paintings of Titian, Rubens, and innumerable artists since. Its fifteen books are generally considered to relate over 250 different myths, some of which still influence our languages, thought, and art.
In this series of articles, I am systematically looking at each of the myths in Ovid’s Metamorphoses in turn, which contain narrative, a story. I relate that story, based on Ovid’s account, and then show a few of the best examples of that story in paintings.
Summaries – the best stories and paintings
The best of the first half – six of the best stories and finest paintings from Daphne to Echo and Narcissus
The best of the first half – five of the best stories and finest paintings from Pyramus and Thisbe to the Calydonian boar hunt
Contents
Book 1
1 – Lycaon, cannibalism, and werewolves
2 – Deucalion, the flood, and Python
3 – Daphne, and how the laurel became the crown
4 – Jupiter & Io, Mercury & Argus, Pan & Syrinx. Rape, murder, cows, and peacocks
Book 2
5 – Phaëthon, the Heliades, Cycnus
6 – Jupiter and Callisto
7 – The Raven and Crow, and more
8 – Turned into stone, Mercury and Aglaurus
9 – The abduction of Europa
Book 3
10 – Cadmus and the Dragon’s Teeth
11 – Actaeon’s fatal mistake
12 – Semele and Jupiter’s Surrogate Pregnancy
13 – Tiresias, Echo and Narcissus
14 – Pentheus and Bacchus
Book 4
15 – Pyramus and Thisbe
16 – Venus and Mars, Leucothoe and Clytie
17 – Salmacis and Hermaphroditus
18 – Athamas and Ino
19 – Cadmus and Harmonia
20 – Perseus and Andromeda
21 – Perseus and Medusa
Book 5
22 – Perseus’ Wedding Feast
23 – Minerva and the Muses
24 – The rape of Proserpine
25 – Arethusa
26 – Triptolemus and Lyncus
Book 6
27 – Arachne and Minerva
28 – Niobe and the slaughter of her children
29 – Lycians turned into frogs
30 – Marsyas and Pelops
31 – Tereus, Philomela and Procne
32 – Boreas and Orithyia
Book 7
33 – Jason, Medea, and the Golden Fleece
34 – Medea rejuvenates Aeson
35 – Medea and Pelias
36 – Medea and Theseus
37 – Aeacus and the Myrmidons
38 – Cephalus and Procris
Book 8
39 – Scylla and Minos, and the Minotaur
40 – Daedalus and Icarus
41 – Meleager, Atalanta, and the Calydonian Boar
42 – The Death of Meleager, and the Feast of Achelous
43 – Philemon and Baucis, virtue rewarded
44 – Shape-shifters and death by gluttony
Book 9
45 – How came the Horn of Plenty
46 – Nessus, Deianira, and Hercules
47 – the birth of Hercules
48 – Dryope, and an incestuous couple
Index
Achelous, daughters of, Article 24
Achelous, River, Article 28
Achelous, river god, Article 42 Article 43 Article 44 Article 45
Acoetes, Article 14
Actaeon, Article 11
Aeacus, Article 37
Aeëtes, Article 33
Aegeus, Article 35 Article 36 Article 37
Aegis (Minerva’s breastplate), Article 21
Aesculapius, Article 7
Aeson, Article 34
Aethra, Article 36
Aglauros, Article 7 Article 8
Alcmena, Article 47
Alpheus, Article 25
Althea, Article 42
Amphion, Article 28
Ancaeus, Article 41
Andraemon, Article 48
Andromeda, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22
Apollo, Article 2 Article 3 Article 5 Article 7 Article 8 Article 16 Article 28 Article 29 Article 30 Article 48
Arachne, Article 27
Arcas, Article 6
Arethusa, Article 24 Article 25
Argus, Article 4
Ariadne, Article 39
Ascalaphus, Article 24
Atalanta, Article 41 Article 42
Athamas, Article 18
Atlas, Article 20
Aurora, Article 38
Bacchus, Article 12 Article 13 Article 14 Article 17 Article 34 Article 39
Battus, Article 8
Baucis, Article 43
Beroe, Article 12
Boreas, Article 32
Byblis, Article 48
Cadmus, Article 10 Article 11 Article 19
Calais, Article 32
Calliope, Article 24 Article 25 Article 26
Callirhoe, sons of, Article 48
Callisto, Article 6
Calydonian boar, Article 41
catasterisation, Article 6
Caunus, Article 48
Cecrops, daughters of, Article 7
Celmis, Article 17
Cephalus, Article 37 Article 38
Cepheus, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22
Ceres, Article 24 Article 25 Article 26 Article 30 Article 44
Cetus (sea-monster), Article 20
Chiron (Centaur), Article 7
Chrysaor, Article 21
Clymene, Article 5
Clytie, Article 16
Coroneus, Article 7
Coronis, Article 7
Creusa, Article 35
Crocus, Article 17
crow, Article 7
Cupid, Article 3 Article 24
Curetes, the, Article 17
Cyane, Article 24
Cycnus, Article 5
Daedalus, Article 39 Article 40
Danae, Article 20
Daphne, Article 3
Daphnis, Article 17
Deianira, Article 45 Article 46
Dercetis, Article 15
Deucalion, Article 2
Diana, Article 6 Article 7 Article 11 Article 25 Article 28 Article 29 Article 30 Article 38 Article 41
dragon’s teeth, Article 10
Dryope, Article 48
Echinades, Article 42
Echo, Article 13
Epaphus, Article 5
Erechtheus, Article 32
Ericthonius, Article 7
Erysichthon, Article 44
Europa, Article 9 Article 10
Fates, Article 7 Article 11 Article 24 Article 42
Fleece, Golden, Article 33
Furies, Article 4 Article 18
Galanthis, Article 47
Glauce, Article 35
Gorgons, Article 21
Graiae, Article 21
Hades, Article 24
Harmonia, Article 19
Hebe, Article 48
Hecate, Article 34
Helicon, Article 23
Hercules, Article 45 Article 46 Article 47 Article 48
Hermaphroditus, Article 17
Hermione (for Harmonia), Article 19
Herse, Article 7 Article 8
Hippodamas, Article 42
Hunger, Article 44
Icarus, Article 40
Ino, Article 18
Io, Article 4
Iolaus, Article 48
Iole, Article 46 Article 47 Article 48
Itys, Article 31
Ixion, son of, Article 42 Article 43
Jason, Article 33 Article 34 Article 35 Article 41
Juno, Article 4 Article 6 Article 12 Article 13 Article 18 Article 37 Article 47
Jupiter, Article 1 Article 2 Article 4 Article 5 Article 6 Article 9 Article 12 Article 13 Article 20 Article 24 Article 37 Article 43 Article 46
Latona (Leto), Article 28 Article 29
Lichas, Article 46
Liriope, Article 13
Learchus, Article 18
Lelex, Article 42 Article 43
Leuconoë (daughter of Minyas), Article 16
Leucothoë (turned into frankincense tree), Article 16
Leucothoë (also Leucothea, goddess, formerly Ino), Article 18
Lucina, Article 47
Lycaon, Article 1 Article 6
Lycians, Article 29
Lyncus, Article 26
Mars, Article 16
Marsyas, Article 30
Medea, Article 33 Article 34 Article 35 Article 36
Medusa, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22
Meleager, Article 41 Article 42
Melicerta, Article 18
Mercury, Article 4 Article 8 Article 43
Mestra (Mnestra), Article 44
Minerva, Article 7 Article 8 Article 10 Article 21 Article 22 Article 23 Article 24 Article 27 Article 30 Article 40
Minos, Article 37 Article 39
Minotaur, Article 39
Minyas, daughters of, Article 15 Article 16 Article 17
Muses, Article 23 Article 30
Myrmidons, Article 37
Narcissus, Article 13
Naxos, Article 14
Neptune, Article 21 Article 36 Article 42 Article 44
Nessus, Article 46
Nictimene, Article 7
Niobe (and Niobids), Article 28
Nisus, Article 39
Ocyroe, Article 7
Odysseus, Article 16 Article 18
Oeneus, Article 41
Orithyia, Article 32
Orpheus, Article 14
Ortygia, Article 25
Osiris, Article 4 Article 5
Palaemon, Article 18
Pan, Article 4
Pandion, Article 31
Pandrosos, Article 7 Article 8
Pasiphae, Article 39
peacock, Article 4
Pegasus, Article 21 Article 23
Peliades, Article 35
Pelias, Article 35
Pelops, Article 30
Pentheus, Article 14
Perimele, Article 42
Perseus, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22
Phaëthon, Article 5
Philemon, Article 43
Philomela, Article 31
Phineus, Article 22
Phocus, Article 38
Phoebus, Article 5
Pierides, Article 23 Article 26
Pierus, daughters of, Article 23 Article 26
Pirithous, Article 41
Pluto, Article 24
Polydectes, Article 22
Procne, Article 31
Procris, Article 38
Proetus, Article 22
Prometheus, Article 2
Proserpine, Article 24
Proteus, Article 44
Pyramus, Article 15
Pyrrha, Article 2
Python, Article 2
raven, Article 7
Salmacis, Article 17
Scylla, Article 39
Semele, Article 12
Sicily, Article 24
Sirens, Article 24
Sithon, Article 17
Smilax, Article 17
sun (Sol, Helios), Article 5 Article 16
Syrinx, Article 4
Tantalus, Article 30
Telamon, Article 37 Article 41
Tereus, Article 31
Thebes (city), Article 10 Article 14 Article 38
Theseus, Article 36 Article 39 Article 41 Article 42
Thestius, sons of, Article 41 Article 42
Thisbe, Article 15
Tiresias, Article 13 Article 14
Tisiphone, Article 18
Triptolemus, Article 26
Urania, Article 23
Venus, Article 16 Article 24
Vulcan, Article 16
werewolf, Article 1
Zeto, Article 32