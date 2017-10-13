Changing Stories: Ovid’s Metamorphoses on canvas, 0 – index and bibliography

There are two major literary sources which have inspired more European and North American paintings than any others: the Bible, and Ovid’s Metamorphoses. Although most of us are at least fairly familiar with the major Biblical narratives, and they are freely available in many different translations into almost every language, hardly any of us have read more than a few lines of Ovid.

We are also generally familiar with the gist of the major books of the Bible, progressing from the creation, through Adam and Eve, the Fall, on into the early history of the Jewish people, the records of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, and early church history in the New Testament. I suspect that hardly anyone reading this page has the remotest idea of the overall structure and sequence of the Metamorphoses.

Yet Ovid’s epic work inspired the writings of Dante, Chaucer, Shakespeare, and the paintings of Titian, Rubens, and innumerable artists since. Its fifteen books are generally considered to relate over 250 different myths, some of which still influence our languages, thought, and art.

In this series of articles, I am systematically looking at each of the myths in Ovid’s Metamorphoses in turn, which contain narrative, a story. I relate that story, based on Ovid’s account, and then show a few of the best examples of that story in paintings.

Contents

Book 1

1 – Lycaon, cannibalism, and werewolves

2 – Deucalion, the flood, and Python

3 – Daphne, and how the laurel became the crown

4 – Jupiter & Io, Mercury & Argus, Pan & Syrinx. Rape, murder, cows, and peacocks

Book 2

5 – Phaëthon, the Heliades, Cycnus

6 – Jupiter and Callisto

7 – The Raven and Crow, and more

8 – Turned into stone, Mercury and Aglaurus

9 – The abduction of Europa

Book 3

10 – Cadmus and the Dragon’s Teeth

11 – Actaeon’s fatal mistake

12 – Semele and Jupiter’s Surrogate Pregnancy

13 – Tiresias, Echo and Narcissus

14 – Pentheus and Bacchus

Book 4

15 – Pyramus and Thisbe

16 – Venus and Mars, Leucothoe and Clytie

17 – Salmacis and Hermaphroditus

18 – Athamas and Ino

19 – Cadmus and Harmonia

20 – Perseus and Andromeda

21 – Perseus and Medusa

Book 5

22 – Perseus’ Wedding Feast

23 – Minerva and the Muses

24 – The rape of Proserpine

25 – Arethusa

26 – Triptolemus and Lyncus

Book 6

27 – Arachne and Minerva

28 – Niobe and the slaughter of her children

29 – Lycians turned into frogs

30 – Marsyas and Pelops

31 – Tereus, Philomela and Procne

32 – Boreas and Orithyia

Book 7

33 – Jason, Medea, and the Golden Fleece

34 – Medea rejuvenates Aeson

35 – Medea and Pelias

36 – Medea and Theseus

37 – Aeacus and the Myrmidons

38 – Cephalus and Procris

Book 8

39 – Scylla and Minos, and the Minotaur

40 – Daedalus and Icarus

41 – Meleager, Atalanta, and the Calydonian Boar

42 – The Death of Meleager, and the Feast of Achelous

43 – Philemon and Baucis, virtue rewarded

44 – Shape-shifters and death by gluttony

Book 9

45 – How came the Horn of Plenty

46 – Nessus, Deianira, and Hercules

47 – the birth of Hercules

48 – Dryope, and an incestuous couple

Index

Achelous, daughters of, Article 24

Achelous, River, Article 28

Achelous, river god, Article 42 Article 43 Article 44 Article 45

Acoetes, Article 14

Actaeon, Article 11

Aeacus, Article 37

Aeëtes, Article 33

Aegeus, Article 35 Article 36 Article 37

Aegis (Minerva’s breastplate), Article 21

Aesculapius, Article 7

Aeson, Article 34

Aethra, Article 36

Aglauros, Article 7 Article 8

Alcmena, Article 47

Alpheus, Article 25

Althea, Article 42

Amphion, Article 28

Ancaeus, Article 41

Andraemon, Article 48

Andromeda, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22

Apollo, Article 2 Article 3 Article 5 Article 7 Article 8 Article 16 Article 28 Article 29 Article 30 Article 48

Arachne, Article 27

Arcas, Article 6

Arethusa, Article 24 Article 25

Argus, Article 4

Ariadne, Article 39

Ascalaphus, Article 24

Atalanta, Article 41 Article 42

Athamas, Article 18

Atlas, Article 20

Aurora, Article 38

Bacchus, Article 12 Article 13 Article 14 Article 17 Article 34 Article 39

Battus, Article 8

Baucis, Article 43

Beroe, Article 12

Boreas, Article 32

Byblis, Article 48

Cadmus, Article 10 Article 11 Article 19

Calais, Article 32

Calliope, Article 24 Article 25 Article 26

Callirhoe, sons of, Article 48

Callisto, Article 6

Calydonian boar, Article 41

catasterisation, Article 6

Caunus, Article 48

Cecrops, daughters of, Article 7

Celmis, Article 17

Cephalus, Article 37 Article 38

Cepheus, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22

Ceres, Article 24 Article 25 Article 26 Article 30 Article 44

Cetus (sea-monster), Article 20

Chiron (Centaur), Article 7

Chrysaor, Article 21

Clymene, Article 5

Clytie, Article 16

Coroneus, Article 7

Coronis, Article 7

Creusa, Article 35

Crocus, Article 17

crow, Article 7

Cupid, Article 3 Article 24

Curetes, the, Article 17

Cyane, Article 24

Cycnus, Article 5

Daedalus, Article 39 Article 40

Danae, Article 20

Daphne, Article 3

Daphnis, Article 17

Deianira, Article 45 Article 46

Dercetis, Article 15

Deucalion, Article 2

Diana, Article 6 Article 7 Article 11 Article 25 Article 28 Article 29 Article 30 Article 38 Article 41

dragon’s teeth, Article 10

Dryope, Article 48

Echinades, Article 42

Echo, Article 13

Epaphus, Article 5

Erechtheus, Article 32

Ericthonius, Article 7

Erysichthon, Article 44

Europa, Article 9 Article 10

Fates, Article 7 Article 11 Article 24 Article 42

Fleece, Golden, Article 33

Furies, Article 4 Article 18

Galanthis, Article 47

Glauce, Article 35

Gorgons, Article 21

Graiae, Article 21

Hades, Article 24

Harmonia, Article 19

Hebe, Article 48

Hecate, Article 34

Helicon, Article 23

Hercules, Article 45 Article 46 Article 47 Article 48

Hermaphroditus, Article 17

Hermione (for Harmonia), Article 19

Herse, Article 7 Article 8

Hippodamas, Article 42

Hunger, Article 44

Icarus, Article 40

Ino, Article 18

Io, Article 4

Iolaus, Article 48

Iole, Article 46 Article 47 Article 48

Itys, Article 31

Ixion, son of, Article 42 Article 43

Jason, Article 33 Article 34 Article 35 Article 41

Juno, Article 4 Article 6 Article 12 Article 13 Article 18 Article 37 Article 47

Jupiter, Article 1 Article 2 Article 4 Article 5 Article 6 Article 9 Article 12 Article 13 Article 20 Article 24 Article 37 Article 43 Article 46

Latona (Leto), Article 28 Article 29

Lichas, Article 46

Liriope, Article 13

Learchus, Article 18

Lelex, Article 42 Article 43

Leuconoë (daughter of Minyas), Article 16

Leucothoë (turned into frankincense tree), Article 16

Leucothoë (also Leucothea, goddess, formerly Ino), Article 18

Lucina, Article 47

Lycaon, Article 1 Article 6

Lycians, Article 29

Lyncus, Article 26

Mars, Article 16

Marsyas, Article 30

Medea, Article 33 Article 34 Article 35 Article 36

Medusa, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22

Meleager, Article 41 Article 42

Melicerta, Article 18

Mercury, Article 4 Article 8 Article 43

Mestra (Mnestra), Article 44

Minerva, Article 7 Article 8 Article 10 Article 21 Article 22 Article 23 Article 24 Article 27 Article 30 Article 40

Minos, Article 37 Article 39

Minotaur, Article 39

Minyas, daughters of, Article 15 Article 16 Article 17

Muses, Article 23 Article 30

Myrmidons, Article 37

Narcissus, Article 13

Naxos, Article 14

Neptune, Article 21 Article 36 Article 42 Article 44

Nessus, Article 46

Nictimene, Article 7

Niobe (and Niobids), Article 28

Nisus, Article 39

Ocyroe, Article 7

Odysseus, Article 16 Article 18

Oeneus, Article 41

Orithyia, Article 32

Orpheus, Article 14

Ortygia, Article 25

Osiris, Article 4 Article 5

Palaemon, Article 18

Pan, Article 4

Pandion, Article 31

Pandrosos, Article 7 Article 8

Pasiphae, Article 39

peacock, Article 4

Pegasus, Article 21 Article 23

Peliades, Article 35

Pelias, Article 35

Pelops, Article 30

Pentheus, Article 14

Perimele, Article 42

Perseus, Article 20 Article 21 Article 22

Phaëthon, Article 5

Philemon, Article 43

Philomela, Article 31

Phineus, Article 22

Phocus, Article 38

Phoebus, Article 5

Pierides, Article 23 Article 26

Pierus, daughters of, Article 23 Article 26

Pirithous, Article 41

Pluto, Article 24

Polydectes, Article 22

Procne, Article 31

Procris, Article 38

Proetus, Article 22

Prometheus, Article 2

Proserpine, Article 24

Proteus, Article 44

Pyramus, Article 15

Pyrrha, Article 2

Python, Article 2

raven, Article 7

Salmacis, Article 17

Scylla, Article 39

Semele, Article 12

Sicily, Article 24

Sirens, Article 24

Sithon, Article 17

Smilax, Article 17

sun (Sol, Helios), Article 5 Article 16

Syrinx, Article 4

Tantalus, Article 30

Telamon, Article 37 Article 41

Tereus, Article 31

Thebes (city), Article 10 Article 14 Article 38

Theseus, Article 36 Article 39 Article 41 Article 42

Thestius, sons of, Article 41 Article 42

Thisbe, Article 15

Tiresias, Article 13 Article 14

Tisiphone, Article 18

Triptolemus, Article 26

Urania, Article 23

Venus, Article 16 Article 24

Vulcan, Article 16

werewolf, Article 1

Zeto, Article 32