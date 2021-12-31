Looking back at 2021 on my Mac: articles worth reading again

It’s conventional at this time of year to look back at the old year just about to close, and make predictions about the New Year just about to start. For Macs, those seem consummately easy: 2021 was the year of the M1 Pro and Max, and the first major version of macOS since Sierra to consolidate rather than bring deep change. Next year will be the year of whatever Apple releases to complete its switch from Intel.

On 1 January, I called for last year to be the year of Disk Utility, little knowing that it was about to get more attention and include new features for working with snapshots. Although in Monterey it’s more capable, it’s still marred by bugs, particularly one that prevents it from unmounting volumes, causing First Aid to fail repeatedly. Perhaps last year was but the start of a full campaign by Apple’s engineers to modernise Disk Utility.

At the end of January, I started a whole series on Spotlight. Given the number of Mac users who report problems with search, you may find the following articles handy:

Diagnosing a Spotlight bug in Big Sur: failure to index RTF content

As we had hoped, a little while later indexing and search of RTF files was magically fixed.

One of my long-term projects has been getting external boot disks to work with M1 Macs. In February I was still struggling, but with a little help finally got there in 11.4, and explained the process in detail recently.

One big advance in Big Sur was the introduction of Time Machine backing up to APFS storage. To explore that, I’ve published a series of articles with all the gruesome details:

In the summer, I started looking in earnest at the performance benefits of M1 series Macs, a subject which has continued to occupy plenty of my time, and subsequent articles. At the heart of Apple’s magic is sound user psychology coupled with its tight integration of two different types of core.

One of the big problems with Big Sur and Monterey for many users are the changes made to the ways to update them. For Big Sur, this meant a succession of large downloads, and those with more than one Mac should be using the bundled Content Caching Server to reduce their downloads and make updates faster. Although this is usually trouble-free, I put together an article on troubleshooting it.

For those who want to get the most out of their M1 Mac, I’ve been writing a series on coding in ARM assembly language. Parts published so far include:

I will be continuing those next year when time allows.

One persistent problem which has troubled many Mac users over the later part of the year has been websites with broken certificates. This is likely to recur in the future, and is worst with older versions of macOS, so you may need to refer back to my guide on how to deal with them.

As I get to grips with the new features in Monterey, I’ve been writing about them. Among these are some articles about Shortcuts which you may find useful:

Finally, to end this review and the year, it may be time to erase all content and settings, something else new with Monterey. And with that I look forward to providing further information in the New Year.