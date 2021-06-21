Code in ARM Assembly: Working with pointers

In the previous article, I explained the basic architecture of the registers of the ARM64 processor, and explained how they can be used by an assembly language routine to access and return values. I ended with a cliffhanger, promising to explain how arguments can be accessed from pointers passed to a routine.

There are two basic instructions for transferring data between memory and registers, LDR which loads into a register, and STR which stores into memory. Their simplest use is:

LDR X0, [reg] loads what’s at the address in reg , such as register X1 , into register X0

what’s at the address in , such as register , into register STR X0, [reg] stores what’s in register X0 to the address in reg , such as register X1

Note how the direction of movement differs in the two: LDR loads the first operand as the destination, whereas STR stores what’s in the first operand as the source. Instructions more commonly use the first operand to specify the destination of the result; STR is an important exception.

The reg item in those instructions can use any of five different addressing modes:

[X1] – base register, which can include SP to use the stack pointer

[X1,offset] – base register with an offset, in which the effective address is the sum of the address in the base register and the offset

[X1,offset]! – pre-indexed, which works like an offset, but before use the address in the register has the offset added to it; this is commonly used for loading or storing values in an array

[X1],offset – post-indexed, which works like an offset, but as a result of this instruction the address in the register is updated by adding the offset at the end of execution; this is commonly used for popping values from the stack

label – PC relative, which is used for accessing values defined in the code by a label.

To understand these, it’s useful to work through some examples. At the start of each of these, the register X1 contains the address 00000100.

LDR X0, [X1] loads the 64-bit integer at the address 00000100 into register X0

loads the 64-bit integer at the address 00000100 into register X0 LDR X0, [X1,8] loads the 64-bit integer at the address 00000108 (00000100 + 8) into register X0

loads the 64-bit integer at the address 00000108 (00000100 + 8) into register X0 LDR X0, [X1,8]! loads the 64-bit integer at the address 00000108 (00000100 + 8) into register X0, and leaves the address 00000108 in register X1

loads the 64-bit integer at the address 00000108 (00000100 + 8) into register X0, and leaves the address 00000108 in register X1 LDR X0, [X1],8 loads the 64-bit integer at the address 00000100 into register X0, and leaves the address 00000108 (00000100 + 8) in register X1.

The final complication to specifying addresses is variation in the way of specifying the offset, here shown as an offset to the register X1:

[X1,10] – the offset is a fixed integer, here 10

– the offset is a fixed integer, here 10 [X1,X2] – the offset is the integer contained in register X2

– the offset is the integer contained in register X2 [X1,X2, LSL 2] – the offset is the integer contained in register X2 shifted left by 2 places

– the offset is the integer contained in register X2 shifted left by 2 places [X1,W2, UXTW 2] – the offset is the integer contained in register W2 (32-bit), shifted left by 2 places.

Of those, the first two are the most common.

These are summarised in this diagram, which also covers other operand types and return values, which I’ve already examined.

Here’s a tear-out PDF: armoperands

Now try out some of these load and store instructions with different addressing modes. This is simple using AsmAttic: first, you need to change the asmmath.h header file to provide the new call, in my case

extern double testadd(double, double*, double*);

which takes one double as a value and two as pointers, and returns a double value. To call that in Swift, use code like

let myA = theA.doubleValue

var myB = theB.doubleValue

let theTemp = theC.doubleValue

var myC = [theTemp, (theTemp + 1.0), (theTemp + 2.0)]

let myD = testadd(myA, &myB, &myC)

This first sets up the three arguments to contain an immutable Double value, a pointer to a Double, and a pointer to a three-element array of Doubles, before calling that function to return a Double result. You then display the results using

self.outputText.string = "Result = \(myD) a = \(myA) b = \(myB) c = \(myC)

"

My assembly code then reads:

.global _testadd

.align 4

_testadd:

STR LR, [SP, #-16]!

LDR D5, MULT_TWO // – that’s a labelled value using PC-relative access

FMUL D6, D0, D5 // – the first argument, a Double, is accessed from the D0 register

LDR D7, [X0] // – that uses base register access. Note that the address of a Double is passed not in a floating point register, but in a general-purpose register.

FMUL D7, D7, D5

STR D7, [X0]

LDR D5, MULT_THREE

LDR D4, [X1]

FMUL D7, D4, D5

STR D7, [X1]

LDR D4, [X1,8]! // – that uses pre-indexing to increment the address in X1 by 8, so accessing the next Double in the array.

FMUL D7, D4, D5

STR D7, [X1]

LDR D4, [X1,8]!

FMUL D7, D4, D5

STR D7, [X1]

FMOV D0, D6 // – the result is returned as a Double value in the D0 register.

LDR LR, [SP], #16

RET

MULT_TWO: .double 2.010203

MULT_THREE: .double 3.020304

Now we’re in a position to access arguments passed to the assembly routine, return results both as values and in those arguments which were passed by reference. The next step is to control program flow, which I’ll start in the next in this series.

