Swift Snippets 0: Introduction and Contents

This article introduces two series of articles published here which I hope will be of interest to the beginning to intermediate level Swift programmer. They are primarily aimed at those using Swift 3.1 in Xcode for macOS projects, but may well have relevance for iOS and other platforms.

I am not an expert in Swift, but all the code shown works, unless otherwise stated. If you know how to do it better, or more idiomatically, then please comment and I’ll be delighted to include your improvements, duly credited.

Swift Snippets – Swift 3.1 code for common or useful tasks

1: Strings, Attributed Text, Arrays

2: Interface, NSDocument, Files

3: Preference Files, Property Lists, JSON

4: Numbers, Dates, Unified log, Objective-C

5: Bundles, Process, Background activity, Shell commands

Previous articles about scripting and coding in Swift, with longer code workthroughs:

Building a better console replacement: an exercise in Xcode 1

Building a better console replacement: an exercise in Xcode 2 – more lessons in Swift learned the hard way

Making a better app to check your Mac’s security systems

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: the signature shuffle

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: cheating with AppleScript

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: alerts and file save

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: max factoring

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: Swift Documentation Markup

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: quirky commands

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: Radio buttons and more

Blowhole advanced: writing a command tool in Swift 3, and more

Beyond Scripting in Swift: turning Consolation into a full-blown app

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Preferences

Beyond Scripting in Swift: JSON and the Golden NSDictionary

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Implementing JSON to CSV conversion

Help Help: 1 Help Crafter – help authoring tools (HAT) for Sierra

Help Help: 2 What has happened to Help?

Help Help: 3 What the docs don’t tell you

Making an Installer package the easier way

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: Reading Plists, building popups, and more

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: Sorting with a closure

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: Finding apps, and calls that don’t fail

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Keychains lost in translation

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: An app scaffold

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Who’s afraid of the big, bad buffer?

Normalising strings in Swift: scripting Apfelstrudel and beyond

How to normalise strings, and a new command tool to help

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: opening docs and converting text

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: huge popups, and strings too smart

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: Encoding conversion without tears

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Running background activities

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Reading and writing property lists

More fun scripting with Swift and Xcode: An app in a couple of hours

More Scripting in Swift: Styling Attributed Text

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Dates, Steppers, and parsing log entries

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Sets, Lies, and Videotape

Beyond Scripting in Swift: Of characters and closures

More fun scripting in Swift with Xcode: files and deep traversal

