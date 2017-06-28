Swift Snippets 1: Strings, Attributed Text, Arrays

Strings

Working with Strings.

To append a string to another, try

fullString += extraString

if that is refused, use

fullString.append(extraString)

Strip leading and trailing white space from a string

let trimmedString = string.trimmingCharacters(in: .whitespaces)

Convert a string to an integer

let theInt = Int(theString)

The snag is that this generates an error if theString contains unconvertible characters. However this is not thrown as an error, so cannot be caught using standard techniques. To make it robust, the string should be pre-parsed.

Convert Int to string (among many ways)

let theStr = String(theInt)

Convert a string to lower case using a mapping

let lowerCase = stringArray.map { $0.lowercaseString }

Replace all occurrences of a string with a string

let newString = aString.replacingOccurrences(of: oldStr, with: newStr)

Replace all occurrences of a character with a character

if (aString != "") {

newString = String(aString.characters.map { $0 == aReg ? aMang : $0 })

}

compares character referenced as $0 with character aReg , returning aMang if they match

For multiple comparisons of characters

let aReg = Character("a") (etc.)

func encodeChar(inC: Character) -> Character {

if (inC == aReg) { return aMang }

else if (inC == bReg) { return bMang }

…

else { return inC }

}

called in a closure

if (aString != "") {

newString = String(aString.characters.map {

return encodeChar(inC: $0)

})

}

Divide a string into an array of words which separate at spaces

let theWordArray = string.components(separatedBy: " ")

Obtain the first character of a string, as a string

firstLetter = String(theString[theString.startIndex])

Get the system date and time as a string

let theDate: Date = Date()

theNowStr = theDate.description

Get date and time as separate strings

let theDate: Date = Date()

let theDateStringArray = theDate.description.components(separatedBy: " ")

if (theDateStringArray.count > 1) {

textDate.stringValue = theDateStringArray[0]

textTime.stringValue = theDateStringArray[1]

}

Set plain text in a text box

textBox.stringValue = theString

Take a plain NSString and insert it as attributed text into a text box

let attr = NSAttributedString(string: theString as String)

textBox.textStorage?.append(attr)

to append it, or

let attr = NSAttributedString(string: string as String)

textBox.textStorage?.setAttributedString(attr)

to replace all the existing text with the new text.

For a simple array of strings ["First string", "another", "yet more", "last here"]

theStringList.sort(by: >)

For an array of arrays [["First string", "another", "yet more", "last here"], ["Second string", "This is another", "still more", "last for now"], …]

func forward(_ s1: Array<String>, _ s2: Array<String>) -> Bool {

return s2[1] > s1[1]

}

called as

theStringList.sort(by: forward)

(closure)

Count the number of letters in an array of words using a mapping

let counts = stringArray.map { $0.characters.count }

Convert a string to a string of hexadecimal values for each of bytes in UTF-8 encoding

let stringArray = theString.utf8.map { String(format: "%02hhx", $0) }

Collapse an array of strings into a single continuous string

let theString = stringArray.joined(separator: " ")

Parse a string for contents

if theString.contains(aStringFragment) {

} else if theString.contains(anotherStringFragment) { …

Normalise a string using one of the Unicode forms

let tStr1 = theString.precomposedStringWithCanonicalMapping

for

precomposedStringWithCanonicalMapping – Form C

decomposedStringWithCanonicalMapping – Form D

precomposedStringWithCompatibilityMapping – Form KC

decomposedStringWithCompatibilityMapping – Form KD

Attributed Text

Working with attributes in attributed text.

Embolden an attributed string and append it to another attributed string

let theBold = NSFont(name: "HelveticaNeue-Bold", size: 12.0)

let theTempAttrString = NSMutableAttributedString(string: theString)

let theRange = NSMakeRange(0, theTempAttrString.length)

theTempAttrString.addAttribute(NSFontAttributeName, value: theBold!, range: theRange)

theAttrString.append(theTempAttrString)

Arrays

Working with arrays. See also strings.

In Swift 3.0 but not 3.1

myArray = Array(Set(myArray))

In Swift 3.1, easier to build as a set in the first place, and then add to the set

var theSet = Set<String>()

theSet = Set<String>()

theSet.insert(theString)