Swift Snippets 5: Bundles, Process, Background activity, Shell commands

Bundles

Working with bundles.

Get version of a bundle:

var theKey = "CFBundleShortVersionString"

var bundlePath = "/System/Library/CoreServices/XProtect.bundle"

let myBundle = Bundle.init(path: bundlePath)

let theVersion = myBundle1?.object(forInfoDictionaryKey: theKey)

Process

Formerly NSTask, now Process.

Call a shell command simply;

let path = "usr/bin/say"

let params = ["arg1", "arg2"]

let task = Process.launchedProcess(launchPath: path, arguments: params)

task.waitUntilExit()

Call a shell command at path with arguments params , an array of strings, and retrieve standard output

let task = Process()

task.launchPath = path

task.arguments = params

let outPipe = Pipe()

task.standardOutput = outPipe

task.launch()

let fileHandle = outPipe.fileHandleForReading

let data = fileHandle.readDataToEndOfFile()

task.waitUntilExit()

For stderr, use

task.standardError = outPipe

Handle errors afterwards using

let status = task.terminationStatus

if status != 0 {

// handle errors

}

Convert the returned data to a string using

let theString = NSString(data: data, encoding: String.Encoding.utf8.rawValue)!

Parameters are not passed through a command shell to expand abbreviations such as ~ for the Home folder. Each parameter must be complete and ready to hand to the command itself. To expand a path in the Home folder to a complete path

let fileManager = FileManager.default

let fullPath = fileManager.homeDirectoryForCurrentUser.path + shortPath

Dividing verbs, options, and other parameters up into the array of strings passed can be tricky

var theListPar = ["list-keychains", "-d", "user"]

represents the verb list-keychains and its option -d user

Run a command with privileges using AppleScript

var theScript = "do shell script \"softwareupdate --schedule\" with administrator privileges"

let appleScript = NSAppleScript(source: theScript)

let eventResult = appleScript?.executeAndReturnError(nil)

then handle the result along the lines of:

if (eventResult == nil) {

return "ERROR"

} else {

return (eventResult?.stringValue)!

}

When run, AppleScript displays the authentication dialog into which the user enters their admin password, and will then use that to obtain the privileges required to run the command.

Using NSPredicate

let pred = NSPredicate(format: "%K == 'com.apple.TimeMachine'", argumentArray: ["subsystem"])

let string = pred.predicateFormat

creates

subsystem == "com.apple.TimeMachine"

See documentation for format options.

Background activity

Running background and scheduled activities.

Repeated task run in background, scheduled by DAS and CTS

let activity = NSBackgroundActivityScheduler(identifier: "com.mycompany.myapp.check")

activity.repeats = true

activity.interval = 60 * 60

activity.schedule() { (completion: NSBackgroundActivityScheduler.CompletionHandler) in

let task = Process()

task.launchPath = "/usr/local/bin/blowhole"

task.arguments = []

let outPipe = Pipe()

task.standardOutput = outPipe

task.launch()

task.waitUntilExit()

completion(NSBackgroundActivityScheduler.Result.finished)

}

Single task handed to the global DispatchQueue

DispatchQueue.global().async {

let task = Process()

task.launchPath = "/usr/local/bin/blowhole"

task.arguments = []

let outPipe = Pipe()

task.standardOutput = outPipe

task.launch()

task.waitUntilExit()

}

Repeating background task using XPC Activity

var criteria = xpc_dictionary_create(nil, nil, 0)

xpc_dictionary_set_bool(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_REPEATING, true)

xpc_dictionary_set_int64(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_DELAY, XPC_ACTIVITY_INTERVAL_1_MIN)

xpc_dictionary_set_int64(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_INTERVAL, XPC_ACTIVITY_INTERVAL_1_MIN)

xpc_dictionary_set_string(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_PRIORITY, XPC_ACTIVITY_PRIORITY_UTILITY)

xpc_activity_register("com.mycompany.myapp.check", criteria) {activity in

let task = Process()

task.launchPath = "/usr/local/bin/blowhole"

task.arguments = []

let outPipe = Pipe()

task.standardOutput = outPipe

task.launch()

task.waitUntilExit()

}

A one-shot task handed to XPC Activity

var criteria = xpc_dictionary_create(nil, nil, 0)

xpc_dictionary_set_bool(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_REPEATING, false)

xpc_dictionary_set_int64(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_DELAY, XPC_ACTIVITY_INTERVAL_1_MIN)

xpc_dictionary_set_int64(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_GRACE_PERIOD, 3 * XPC_ACTIVITY_INTERVAL_1_MIN)

xpc_dictionary_set_string(criteria, XPC_ACTIVITY_PRIORITY, XPC_ACTIVITY_PRIORITY_UTILITY)

xpc_activity_register("com.mycompany.myapp.check", criteria) {activity in

let task = Process()

task.launchPath = "/usr/local/bin/blowhole"

task.arguments = []

let outPipe = Pipe()

task.standardOutput = outPipe

task.launch()

task.waitUntilExit()

}

Shell commands

Handling parameters and options in shell commands.

Enum and function to parse options

enum OptionType: String {

case debug = "b"

case defaultD = "d"

case error = "e"

case fault = "f"

case help = "h"

case info = "i"

case unknown

init(value: String) {

switch value {

case "b": self = .debug

case "d": self = .defaultD

case "e": self = .error

case "f": self = .fault

case "h": self = .help

case "i": self = .info

default: self = .unknown

}

}

}

Print the usage summary

func printUsage() {

print("usage:")

print("unorml -[x] string")

print("to return the Unicode normalized version of the given string")

print("unorml -h to show usage information.")

}

func getOption(_ option: String) -> (option: OptionType, value: String) {

return (OptionType(value: option), option)

}

check argument count, parse first argument, and switch according to the option supplied

let argCount = CommandLine.argc

if (argCount > 2) {

let first = CommandLine.arguments[1]

let second = CommandLine.arguments[2]

let (option, value) = getOption(first.substring(from: first.characters.index(first.startIndex, offsetBy: 1)))

switch option {

case .debug:

doThis()

case .error:

doThat()

case .fault:

doTheOther()

case .info:

doAnother()

case .help:

printUsage()

case .defaultD, .unknown:

fputs("unorml: unknown option

", stderr)

printUsage()

}

}

else {

printUsage()